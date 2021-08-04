VCSC nearly ready for '21-22 school year

On Tuesday, Ouabache Elementary teacher Kristen Darke stood before about a dozen incoming second-graders and worked with them on math skills during the second day of the elementary summer school program offered by the Vigo County School Corp.
“I’m trying to get them prepared and make them feel more comfortable with things they are going to see in second grade,” Darke said.
The eight-day summer program began Monday and extends through Aug. 11. The focus is on getting students up to grade level on math and language arts and preparing them for the 2021-22 school year.
For the Vigo County School Corp., classes starts Aug. 16.
On Tuesday, Darke’s students spent time using number grids and finding patterns on those grids — part of the Everyday Math curriculum. A move from one number to the next within a row was a change of 1 [1, 2, 3, 4, 5 … ]. A move from one number to the next within a column was a change of 10 [1, 11, 21, 31, 41…].
As she prepares for the new school year, “I’m really hoping for normalcy,” Darke said. “I know that’s a very high hope. I feel that’s every teacher’s hope right now is normalcy. But I feel we’re all excited to be back in the classroom as a whole group. Last year it was rough with the A and B [schedules]. We made it work.”
In another room at Ouabache, teacher Tara McCarty worked with incoming first-graders on calendar concepts and then read a book, “The Kissing Hand,” a story about a young raccoon named Chester who was anxious about leaving home and going to school and how his mother provides comfort and reassurance.
Districtwide, about 1,500 students are participating in the summer school program being offered in all elementary buildings, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
At Ouabache, about half of the 50 summer school participants are from Deming Elementary, which closed as an elementary school at the end of the 2020-21 school year. About 70 to 75 students who would have attended Deming will now be attending Ouabache. Other former Deming students will attend Franklin.
Deming students visited Ouabache last spring in preparation for the change, and the summer school program “is a wonderful way for them to get acclimated in a smaller environment,” said Ouabache Principal Haley Ringwald.
During the eight-day summer program, which goes from 8 a.m. to noon, school staff work with students not only on academic skills but also on physical and emotional needs as well, Ringwald said. Both breakfast and lunch are provided.
As a new school year nears, “We are so excited to welcome new students who will be part of the wonderful Ouabache community and culture that we have,” Ringwald said. “I think this is a very pivotal year, a positive year. If we end up having additional safety measure we have to take for COVID, I think we are still looking at a more normal year. I think everyone is more comfortable in general and it’s going to be an outstanding year. I know that.”
She anticipates an enrollment of about 350 students.
According to Riley, “We know how to deal with COVID now. If we have a surge, if we have to implement new mitigation strategies we will, but it’s time to get back focusing primarily on the business of educating our children.”
The Vigo County School Board on July 12 approved a school re-opening plan that calls for in-person learning five days a week and no masking requirements except on school buses; a virtual school option is available. The district does recommend that those who are unvaccinated wear masks, and it encourages all of those eligible to get vaccinated.
The re-opening plan is subject to change, based on changing health data; the School Board meets Monday. COVID cases have been increasing in Vigo County, statewide and nationally.
If any families are interested in children attending the remainder of the elementary summer school program, they can contact the school principal to see if space is available, although parents/guardians would have to provide transportation, Riley said. Those who signed up earlier have bus transportation.
With the start of school approaching, Riley urges parents to log into their Skyward accounts to make sure contact information is up-to-date.
Other area districts start next week
While school begins Aug. 16 in Vigo County, other area districts start next week.
At South Vermillion schools, the first day of classes is Tuesday.
Monday is the first day of classes for students in the following districts: North Central Parke, Southwest Parke, Clay Community Schools, Southwest Sullivan and Northeast Sullivan.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
