VCSC names scientist, educators to Circle of Honor

The Vigo County School Corp. has released the names of three more individuals who are part of its inaugural Class of 2022 Circle of Honor.
The district is announcing three honorees each week until a culminating event in April.
The Circle of Honor recognizes 18 individuals who “embody the best of Vigo County, reflecting its rich history and commitment to excellence.”
The next three honorees are Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor, Carolyn Roberts and Carl Riddle.
Bolte Taylor is a graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
She is a Harvard-trained and published neuroanatomist and author of the New York Times bestselling memoir, “My Stroke of Insight: A Brain Scientist’s Personal Journey.”
Roberts taught at Booker T. Washington School as well as Crawford, Fuqua, and Sandison elementary schools. She retired from the Vigo County School Corp. in 1995 after serving the last 17 years of her career as the first Black counselor at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.
Riddle, who died in 2010, served the district in many roles, including as the first principal of Terre Haute North Vigo High School.
The Polaris Award, which is bestowed annually to three alumni or former staff from North who have brought distinction to the school through significant personal, professional, and civic achievements, is named in Riddle’s honor.
