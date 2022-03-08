VCSC names first three to 'Circle of Honor'

Robert (Bob) Fischer, James (Jim) Mann and Katherine Utley are the first three honorees to be named as part of the Vigo County School Corp's. new Circle of Honor program.
The inaugural Circle of Honor Class of 2022 will consist of 18 individuals "who embody the best of Vigo County, reflecting its rich history and commitment to excellence," according a school district news release.
The Circle of Honor will celebrate the inaugural class in April; the names of three honorees will be shared each week until the celebration.
The recognition event features not only VCSC alumni, but also members of staff, administration, and the community that have contributed to the district over the course of its history. It is not a requirement that they have attended Vigo County schools.
"The only true requirement is the commitment to excellence that has brought honor to our school district," VCSC said in a news release.
The Circle of Honor includes a diverse range of members in background, age, experience, historic representation and achievements.
Fischer, currently a mathematics teacher at Honey Creek Middle School, has served as an educator for over 50 years. "He is truly dedicated to serving his students both in and out of the classroom," according to the release.
Mann served as the athletic director for West Vigo High School for more than three decades. The Green Dome was named in his honor for his years of service to the students of the West Terre Haute community.
Utley served the majority of her education career at Terre Haute North Vigo High School as chair of the foreign language department. Her work spans through K-12 and higher education.
Full bios of each honoree, including their contributions and achievements, will be shared at the culminating celebration in April.
Over the past year, several community members gathered to establish a way to honor extraordinary individuals whose achievements and contributions to education deserve recognition.The result was the Circle of Honor.
