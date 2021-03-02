VCSC middle school students return for 4 days weekly

As she waited to pick up her daughter Tuesday afternoon, Cherie Strange said she’s glad Vigo County School Corp. middle school students are attending classes in person four days a week.

“I think it’s time,” said Strange, who waited in a parking lot for her daughter, a student at Woodrow Wilson. “I think it’s better for everyone.”

Since November, middle and high schools have either been in remote learning or on an A/B staggered schedule.

Strange works in health care and knows COVID cases have been down.

Attending school in person is especially important for students socially, she said. “I know a lot of kids are struggling with mental health.”

For daughter Kadence, it’s going to take some getting used to.

“It’s different. There’s a lot of people,” Kadence said.

Next Tuesday, high schools will begin in-person four days a week; Mondays will be used for remote learning so contact tracing can take place. “We get the weekend cases a little later than the weekday cases, and it just gives us a little cushion to make sure students and staff who should be at home are at home,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.

The school board approved the attendance plan Feb. 22; the plan was developed in consultation with the VCSC COVID-19 Task Force, the Vigo County Health Department and local healthcare leaders. The number of community and school cases of COVID-19 has been declining, officials say.

“We’ve heard over and over from our community that our kids need their teachers in person. They need that academic and mental health support,” Riley said.

Late Tuesday morning, he said things were going “really well” at the middle schools, although drop off times for car riders have been “a little long” and the district is encouraging families to consider school bus transportation.

It’s a safe way to get to school and “we haven’t seen much issue there,” he said.

Lunch time and passing periods have been areas of concern, and the schools are taking steps to address those concerns.

“Lunch is certainly the highest risk activity within a school day,” Riley said.

At the middle and high school level, the schools are opening up more spaces in buildings. Woodrow Wilson is opening its auditorium to 50 students to alleviate some of the pressure in the lunch room; the auditorium has some tables set up.

At Wilson, regardless of where students sit, one of them at each table is asked to scan a QR code with their phone or Chromebook; the code takes the student to a web page to sign in everyone sitting at the table that day. Three middle schools and the three major high schools are using QR codes.

“That gives us a good record for contact tracing,” Riley said.

When the weather gets warmer, Wilson will make use of picnic tables outside that have seating for 100 students, giving the school even more space for lunch.

“We’re seeing this kind of creativity in every middle and high school plan,” Riley said. “Some of those things are not feasible for some schools.”

At West Vigo, high school students have the opportunity to eat lunch in the Green Dome, or gym. North and South will have lunch tables in hallways and the auditorium.

“We’re trying to spread students out as much as possible,” he said.

Another concern is passing periods. Fortunately, passing periods are only four minutes in middle school and five minutes in high school. While it involves large groups of students, “These students are not crossing each others’ paths for a very long period of time.”

Many schools have directional arrows on floors to remind students to stay on one side; also, staff in hallways are encouraging everyone to keep moving.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

At the end of the day, almost every school is staggering its release — maybe bus riders first and car riders second. Also, students are encouraged to use multiple exits. “We want kids out as quickly as possible,” Riley said. “We don’t want a bottle neck.”

More students in school means “we will see more quarantines. There’s no doubt about that,” even though they are spreading out as much as possible, Riley said. The district is not seeing much evidence of quarantined students becoming positive for COVID.

Most parents have been supportive of the decision to have middle and high school students attend four days a week, he said. “Parents really want this.”

“Again, we want to be cautious. We’ve shown we’re going to be more conservative than even the state recommendations. We’ve operated as if we were in a red county when we were in orange or yellow” in the state’s COVID rating system, he said.

The district continues its mitigation procedures, including mask-wearing; it will closely monitor COVID numbers and staff availability and make decisions about remote learning, if necessary, on a school by school base, Riley said.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.