The Vigo County School Board will conduct a public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday on the proposed contract for Chris Himsel, the board’s choice to serve as the next VCSC superintendent.
It will meet in the administration building, 501 W. Olive St., West Terre Haute.
The public will be able to comment on the contract proposal, but the board will not act on the contract Monday.
At least seven days after that public meeting, the board will have a special business meeting to vote on the contract.
The base salary will be $195,000, and the initial contract is for three years.
The basic compensation package includes the following:
- A base salary of $195,000;
- A $2,000 stipend pending a successful evaluation;
- An incentive option that is also pending satisfactory completion of board approved goals, $10,000;
- Insurance and retirement contributions.
Those are figures the state uses in its Gateway compensation report and when totaled add up to $253,393.
According to Board President Amy Lore, $12,000 of the new superintendent package requires the new superintendent to meet specific goals.
The stipend and incentive are “annual options. The $2,000 is tied to performance evaluations. The $10,000 is tied to major goals yet to be agreed upon collaboratively with the board and the new superintendent,” she has previously stated.
The basic compensation package is $10,000 higher than the previous superintendent’s basic compensation package, she said.
In other provisions:
- The board has agreed to an annual car allowance of $8,000, which is not included in the state’s calculation of basic compensation.
- The contract indicates the superintendent will receive the same percentage base salary increase, if any, as provided teachers, after the 2023-24 school year.
- The school corporation will provide the superintendent with $5,000 toward transition expenses.
The full contract can be found on the VCSC website.
Pending board approval of the contract, Himsel is tentatively scheduled to begin his duties in Vigo County around the beginning of July.
Himsel previously served as Northwest Allen County schools superintendent from 2010 to 2022. He also was formerly superintendent at Kokomo School Corp. from 2008 to 2010.
He was named superintendent of the year for 2017 by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents.
Himsel earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education from Indiana State University in 1990, and he has since earned an education specialist degree and a doctorate in educational leadership from ISU. He also earned a master’s in secondary school administration from Butler University.
