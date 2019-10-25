In 2012, Vigo County experienced "the largest known outbreak of chickenpox in the nation,” according to state health authorities at the time.
It involved Vigo County School Corp. students — and the district doesn't want a repeat.
As it does each year, the district has set exclusion deadlines for students to be up-to-date on vaccinations and it has informed parents of those deadlines.
"We've been notifying parents whose children do not have immunization records or exemption objections [religious or medical] on file," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
This week was the deadline for high school students, and district officials report that no one at any of the high schools had to be excluded. "We haven't had to send a single student home, which is great," said Eleni Miller, VCSC chair of nursing.
Friday was the deadline at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, and a team of nurses gathered there and were able to either set up vaccination appointments for students or obtain up-to-date records of immunizations. The nurses met with each student not yet compliant.
The nurses now will follow through to ensure students go to their appointments to obtain needed immunizations, Miller said.
School immunization requirements are determined by the Indiana Department of Health. All accredited public schools are required to verify the immunization status of each student.
When exclusion occurs, students are sent home and marked "absent with parent permission," Riley said. "We work to get students back to school as quickly as possible."
On deadline day, "We put as many nurses as we can on getting immunizations scheduled and forms submitted," he said. The goal is not to exclude students.
"We want all of our students to be immunized to protect everyone's health," Riley said.
Special needs students who have an individualized education plan or 504 plan cannot be excluded as per federal law, which trumps state law. The nurses have a list of these students when they visit.
Anyone with questions should contact Eleni Miller at 812-462-4465.
The district's Facebook page has a list of required vaccinations. Exclusion deadlines for middle and elementary schools are as follows:
Friday, Nov. 15: McLean Middle School, West Vigo Middle School.
Monday, Nov. 18: Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
Tuesday, Nov. 19: Sarah Scott Middle School.
Wednesday, Nov. 20: Honey Creek Middle School.
Friday, Nov. 22: Otter Creek Middle School.
Elementary: December, with dates to be determined.
