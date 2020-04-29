VCSC mails out remote learning packets for May

 The Vigo County School Corp. has mailed the final round of remote learning packets to children in grades K-8.

The packets, which focus on reading, math, science, and social/emotional learning, are specific to the child’s grade level and will be used for the remaining eight remote learning days on May 4-7 and May 11-14.

The packets have more specific enrichment activities and link to the school corporation’s Character Trait Road Map, which focuses on social/emotional traits that the state of Indiana has identified as employability skills.

VCSC announced April 13 that it would shift to a four-day remote learning week in May, and that the final student day would be May 14.

Tabco, through a bid process, agreed to print and mail the packets for the school district at cost.

High school students will continue to work individually with their teachers May 4-7 and May 11-14 to close the academic year.

Backup packets are available digitally at vigoschools.org. Families who did not receive a packet in the mail may also pick one up from Sarah Scott Middle School from 11-noon on Friday, May 1, during the school’s normal food distribution time. Families may also contact their principal via email for help.

 

