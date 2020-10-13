The Vigo County School Corp. today announced it has has launched a redesigned website to help current and prospective parents navigate the district’s resources.
The site remains at vigoschools.org
Along with a new website, the district has also released a new logo, replacing the “little red schoolhouse” logo. The icon in the new logo is a three-in-one visual that includes a book, a pencil, and a computer cursor.
That logos represents "Vigo County School Corp.'s commitment to fundamental educational experiences while recognizing our strategic plan's goal for providing students and staff with a technology-rich learning environment," the district said in a news release. The arrow of the graphic element is pointing to the top right, symbolizing progress.
“We’re excited to launch a new website and visual brand that more accurately reflects Vigo County School Corporation’s standing as a leader, especially in technical education and advanced placement courses,” said Bill Riley, director of communications. “It is my hope that when people consider a move to Vigo County, their first impression of our schools is accurate: that we have an innovative curriculum bolstered by community support.”
The logo’s tagline, "Developing Leaders. Creating Community," dovetails with the district’s strategic plan, "Our Community, Collaborating For Our Children," and is meant to provide lasting direction for our school corporation as we seek to educate and retain our children in our community.
Now that the district site has launched, the sites for the Vigo County School Corporation’s 28 schools will be redesigned, with a launch in 2021.
