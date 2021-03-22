VCSC keeping 4-day-a-week secondary schedule, for now

Vigo County School Corp. middle and high school students will not see a change of schedule when they return from spring break April 5.
The School Board on Monday chose not to move forward with an administrative recommendation to have middle and high school students attend in-person, five days per week starting April 5.
Board members cited concerns about too many scheduling changes and a possible increase in COVID cases after spring break, which is next week.
After much discussion, Superintendent Rob Haworth withdrew the administration's recommendation.
When they come back from spring break, middle and high school students will use the schedule currently in place, with Mondays used for contact tracing and e-learning and the remaining four days in-person.
The district cited declining COVID cases within the community and schools in making its recommendation.
Among those speaking against the change was Mary Pruiett, a staff member at West Vigo Middle School. "I totally disagree with going back to five days a week" for middle and high school, she said. Students have had five schedule changes this year, and she says it's taking a toll on their mental health.
Pruiett praised the administration's overall response to the pandemic.
Heidi McDonald, president of the Vigo County Teachers Association, said that with spring break and travel, and another proposed schedule change, "There are many concerns and anxieties ... All I ask of you is that you be mindful and willing to change our educational model if need be. And I'm hopeful we can finish our school year with little interruption."
Board member Hank Irwin said he's wrestled with the recommendation. "I too feel we've had a lot of schedule changes, but I also do think five days per week is what our students need," he said. "I just don't know if April 5 is the right date."
He said he was factoring in the ability of teachers and staff to get vaccinated.
With spring break coming, he was concerned a spike in COVID cases could occur and some of those Mondays would be needed for contact tracing once school resumes April 5.
He suggested the matter be discussed at the next board meeting — when board members could evaluate the latest COVID numbers — and perhaps the district look at a five-day, in-person schedule for secondary students starting May 3.
Board member Rosemarie Scott said, “I feel this is too rapid of a change. I don’t believe the benefits are there."
With eight Monday's left in the school year after spring break, "I don't think it's worth the risk," she said. "For now, we seem to have good numbers ... I think this is the time to be cautious. This is not the time to go ahead and change again."
Board member Amy Lore said she personally is strongly in favor of a five-day week. "I think the kids need it. People from the community have reached out to me asking for that," she said.
After the meeting, Haworth told reporters, "I think the data we demonstrated for the timeframe we're in right now I think speaks to coming back. I think what ultimately the board was worrying about was still more of that unknown."
While the district expected a surge in district COVID cases after Thanksgiving and Christmas break, that did not happen, he said. Board members are concerned about a possible surge after spring break.
"We'll re-evaluate it after spring break," he said.
This recommendation was based on low community spread, ease of contact tracing, high vaccine availability for school staff, and the successful implementation of a four-day-per-week schedule at the middle and high school levels, according to a district news release over the weekend.
In another matter, the board approved changes to the 2021-22 school calendar that eliminate three snow days that had been scheduled for March 4, March 25 and May 20 of 2022.
Also, students' first day of school is Aug. 16, rather than Aug. 10. The last day of school would be May 27, 2022 under the changes.
Chromebooks mean that school can go on during inclement weather through use of e-learning. With elearning, built in snow days are no longer needed, said Tom Balitewicz, director of student services.
Lore responded, "I think that's wonderful, but the part of me that's still a child will mourn that a little bit." Irwin said there will still be "plenty of time" for kids to play in the snow.
In other business, the board approved resolutions that advance the Otter Creek Middle School addition/renovation project and a general obligation bond issue.
