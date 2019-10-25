A single bed-bug found in a Terre Haute North Vigo High School classroom last week has prompted some concern in the school community and additional precautionary steps by the district, according to Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
The district distributed a message to Terre Haute North Vigo High School parents Friday. “We do not typically contact parents in the event of a solitary bed bug, but we’d like to address the rumors in our community,” he said in an email.
Terre Haute North parents were contacted through e-mail and a robo-call and the district posted to Facebook.
The communication to parents stated that “in response to rumors being spread throughout the community, we’d like to address the discovery of one bed bug in a classroom at Terre Haute North Vigo High School last week.”
When the bed bug was discovered, school corporation officials followed district bed bug protocol. The room was searched for additional bed bugs, and none were found. No child reported to the health office or school nurses that a bed bug had bitten them.
“We believe this was an isolated incident, and a check of the room a week later confirmed that there was no infestation — just a solitary bed bug,” the email to parents stated.
Thousands of people visit Terre Haute North every day, the email said. “Bed bugs do not typically infest schools. Bed bugs get their names because they typically need hosts to feed on overnight.”
If there was a bed bug infestation at any VCSC schools, the district would notify parents and media. “When we discover solitary bed bugs, we follow our bed bug procedures and continue to check the area where a bed bug was reported,” the email said.
For community peace-of-mind, the district is spraying affected and adjacent rooms at Terre Haute North Vigo High School on Friday at 4:30. Spraying on a Friday afternoon means that children will attend classes after a 48-hour window, meaning they will not be harmed by the pesticides.
According to the CDC, bed bugs are not known to spread disease.
“Please know that we are committed to a safe, healthy learning environment for our students. We will notify parents in the event of any infestation or health risk,” the email said.
