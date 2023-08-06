Tonight, the Vigo County School Board is expected to hear about some new initiatives aimed at reducing suspensions/expulsions and teaching children how to get along better.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the administration office conference center, 501 Olive St., West Terre Haute.
Across the state, the isolation caused by the COVID pandemic resulted in some social gaps, VCSC Superintendent Chris Himsel said last week.
“We didn’t come out of COVID as well as we’d like,” he said. “We have to do a better job with our suspension and expulsion rate and keeping kids engaged in school.”
The district plans to use restorative practices as a proactive way to head off potential disciplinary issues before they get to that level.
Restorative practices focus on relationships and communication rather than punishment. The idea is to mediate and have kids work out their differences before problems escalate.
The district also wants to implement Rachel’s Challenge, which teaches students how to get along “and make sure we’re kind to each other,” Himsel said.
The program also works to prevent bullying and school violence.
“We need to reteach how to get along with each other and we need to reteach kindness,” Himsel said.
Tom Balitewicz, director of student services, is expected to discuss the programs during the board meeting.
The board is expected to act on policies related to budget preparation as well as student technology acceptable use and safety.
There also will be a second reading of a policy related to staff technology acceptable use and safety.
The meeting will also include start of the year updates for the upcoming school year. Teachers will return to school Tuesday and Wednesday, and students return for the first day of classes Thursday.
As part of its consent agenda, the board will act on a memorandum of understanding with Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College enabling the college to use West Vigo High School football facilities for the SMWC sprint football program for 2023-24. The agreement is similar to last year’s MOU.
