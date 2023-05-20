The Vigo County School Board is in contract negotiations with its choice for the next superintendent.
For now, the individual’s name is not being released, according to School Board President Amy Lore, who sent a communication to VCSC staff Friday.
“The finish line is in sight,” she wrote in the email.
“I cannot adequately share with you how optimistic and frankly joyful I feel about our choice.”
Initially, the district had 12 candidates for the job, and the board narrowed the pool to two finalists.
“We then conducted site visits and reference checks, and the board was unanimous in our final selection,” Lore wrote.
The board is negotiating a superintendent contract through legal counsel, and the process continues.
“We made an offer. We received a counteroffer. We are waiting for an answer to our response,” Lore stated.
She also outlined next steps.
Once the board has a final contract, it will be posted publicly on the VCSC website. The district will then conduct a press conference.
The contract will be available for 10 calendar days, and the board then will hold a special public hearing that will deal exclusively with the superintendent contract.
Seven days after the hearing, the board will have a special business meeting to vote on the candidate.
“We will not be sharing the candidate’s personal information until we have agreed with that person to do so,” Lore stated. “Anything else would be a violation of trust and could jeopardize the candidate’s personal interests and our prospects.”
The board is unanimous in its support of the new superintendent. “We are excited. We are hopeful. We are anxious to get to work,” she wrote. “Stay with us for a few more weeks.”
She also described the board’s process in developing the contract.
The board started with the previous superintendent’s contract at the time of his retirement and compared that package to those of similarly sized districts.
Before former superintendent Rob Haworth left, he provided the incoming board with sample contracts to review, compare, and contrast.
“With a seven-member board, each with equal standing and authority, it has taken time to achieve consensus on how to structure a new superintendent contract for a highly competitive market and for the responsible management of our resources,” Lore wrote.
