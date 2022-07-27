VCSC hosts second teen leadership conference

Terre Haute is a community where individuals with a vision and determination can have a huge impact, Mark and Tiffany Baker told Vigo County School Corp. high school students Wednesday during a leadership conference.
The Bakers, of 3 Sisters Investments, know first hand about making change and having an impact. They’ve been instrumental in the revitalization of the 12 Points neighborhood.
They spoke to VCSC students at Ivy Tech as part of the second annual Team Vigo Leadership conference.
The Bakers encouraged the students, who may be tomorrow’s community leaders, to be part of the positive changes happening in Terre Haute.
Those positive changes can occur with vision, courage, optimism and a relentless pursuit of that vision, they said. Finding outside sources of funding and those willing to invest is also critical.
They asked students what they like about Terre Haute and what they’d like to see in Terre Haute.
Some of the things students would like to see include more ethnic restaurants; a Skyzone trampoline park; a Cheesecake Factory; indoor ice skating rink and more shops at the mall.
“We want them to think about their community and how they can impact change here,” Tiffany Baker said.
The Team Vigo Leadership conference took place Tuesday and Wednesday. Student council and class officers from North, South, and West Vigo participated in leadership activities and heard from guest speakers.
Students learned about team building, strategy, vision, decisiveness and setting the agenda. They heard from Ivy Tech chancellor Lea Anne Crooks, Mark and Tiffany Baker and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
Megan Moshak, who will be a North Vigo senior, said during a break between sessions, “I really have a lot to learn as a leader,” but she’s confident that the conference is teaching her skills that will help her reach her potential.
Students also were asked for feedback about changes to the district cell phone policy. Moshak said it’s important students be consulted. “It’s a new generation. We rely on our phones and Chromebooks and a lot of electronics,” she said.
Moshak said her initial plan after college had been to live somewhere other than Terre Haute, but after hearing the Bakers, she may reconsider. She sees the potential of her hometown and “part of me kind of wants to stay here.”
Preston Montgomery, who will be a West Vigo senior, said his takeaway from the leadership conference is “to be the person willing to step up and actually do something.” Also, he hopes to serve as a role model to younger students.
He plans to study nursing, possibly at Indiana University, but hopes to live and work in a bigger city. “I like fast-paced stuff” and meeting a lot of new people, he said.
Superintendent Rob Haworth said the goal of the conference is to cultivate student leaders within the schools. Looking to the future, another goal is to keep students in Terre Haute to live, work and raise families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.