The Vigo County School Corp. is hosting three community presentations in connection with Rachel's Challenge, a program that aims to improve school culture and prevent school violence, bullying and self harm.
Rachel's Challenge is a nonprofit organization based on the life and writings of Rachel Joy Scott, the first victim of the Columbine school shooting in 1999.
The community programs will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the following locations:
• Tuesday (Aug. 29) — Woodrow Wilson Middle School auditorium.
• Wednesday — West Vigo High School auditorium.
•Thursday — Honey Creek Middle School cafeteria.
The programs are open to the public.
The presentations look at Rachel's writings and how she lived her short life with kindness and compassion "and how she wanted others to create a chain reaction and do the same," said Megan Kirk, VCSC Project Aware coordinator.
This week and next, programs also are taking place in all schools, with different programs for elementary, middle school and high school.
In the schools, "The message and conversation challenges students to do a number of things in order to help us reduce bullying, school discipline, school violence and also to prevent suicide," Kirk said.
The school programs look at how people treat eachother and the importance of speaking kind words to one another, she said. "It's a pretty impactful message that our students are hearing."
The community presentations will highlight the same message so that others in the community "can also start a chain reaction as well," she said.
Speakers are individuals from the Rachel's Challenge organization, and many of them have relationships and friendships with members of Rachel's family.
"We're excited to bring them to Vigo County to hopefully start a movement within our community and our schools," Kirk said.
While it's important to spread the message of Rachel's Challenge in the schools, "We know it goes beyond the four walls of each of our schools," Kirk said. "We'd love to see our community members invest in this movement with us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.