For the past two months, Vigo County residents have been asked to provide feedback on three proposed options to improve facilities for North, South and West Vigo high schools.
Superintendent Rob Haworth said he will be “narrowing the options,” although details will not be provided until Monday, when the school board will meet at 6 p.m. to conduct a first “preliminary determination hearing.”
The meeting will take place in the administration building conference center in West Terre Haute.
Haworth will make a presentation that includes data gathered from meetings, a digital engagement tool (Thought Exchange) and a poll.
After his presentation, the public will then be able to comment about the presentation or what they hope to see in terms of high school facilities.
At the Jan. 10 meeting, the school board will decide “if they are going to put something on the ballot and what that something would be,” Haworth said.
If a project goes forward, the selected building program would be placed on a ballot in May and subject to voter approval.
All three options would maintain North, South and West Vigo at their current campuses — with two options calling for new construction/renovation and the third calling for new schools at each campus.
The two new construction/renovation options are similar except that one calls for a larger referendum amount so that all three projects could be done at once.
Option 1 would use a $160 million referendum for new academic spaces and $100 million through existing debt service and short term bonds for renovation projects of non-academic spaces over time.
Option 2, which involves a $260 million referendum, calls for new academic spaces at all three high schools as well as renovated non-academic spaces. All three schools would be done at the same time.
Option 3 calls for new schools on current campuses at North, South and West Vigo and involves a $333 million referendum.
The district also has proposed ending its operational referendum — approved by voters in the fall of 2019 — earlier than scheduled, with federal ESSER funds, in part, filling the gap.
It’s also possible to do so because the district has been reducing operating costs and it’s been able to pay for its technology plan through federal CARES Act/ESSER dollars.
By ending the operating referendum in 2024 instead of 2027, that would free up the 16.2-cent referendum tax rate to be used toward a building program, and limiting additional tax impact could help the district win a building referendum, officials have said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.