VCSC gets six new SmartBus WiFi units

The Vigo County School Corp. is purchasing six new SmartBus WiFi units through a $5,000 grant to the Vigo County Education Foundation from the WIN Energy REMC Community Trust.
The units will increase the availability of internet access for local students to benefit from remote learning, said Doug Miller, VCSC technology director.
“While traveling to or from school, students will now have access to learning on their new Chromebooks,” Miller said. “Students can access technology-rich content through Canvas, our learning management system, and build academic and social emotional skills.”
Jane Nichols, VCEF executive director, noted that previous grants from the WIN Energy REMC Community Trust have provided much needed funding for transportation to enable students to attend summer enrichment programs.
“WIN Energy has been a valuable partner with the Foundation and we are grateful to its members who take part in the Operation Round Up program that provides funding for the Community Trust grants,” she stated.
Operation Round Up is a program in which WIN Energy REMC members can make a difference in their communities by rounding up their monthly electric bill to the next highest dollar. The rounded up amount is accumulated in a separate fund and distributed quarterly to charitable organizations in the local communities.
A board of directors, made up of WIN Energy REMC members, decides how to distribute the funds based upon the review of applications.
WIN Energy REMC (Western Indiana Energy REMC) is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative in southwestern Indiana serving over 16,900 homes and businesses in rural Clay, Gibson, Greene, Knox, Pike, Posey, Sullivan and Vigo counties.
The Vigo County Education Foundation continues to seek donations to provide public school students with a wide range of learning opportunities. To make a donation to the VCEF or for further information about its mission, go to vigocountyeducationfoundation.org or call Jane Nichols, executive director at 812-462-4077.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.