A consulting firm president urged the Vigo County School Board to begin its superintendent search process as soon as possible, particularly with a national shortage of superintendent candidates.
Along with a nationwide teacher shortage, there is also a superintendent shortage, said Kevin O'Mara, president of School Exec Connect based in Oak Park, Ill.
Also, many superintendent searches are underway. "I strongly recommend you start this process sooner rather than later. There are searches going on across the nation right now," he said. "The candidate pool is small to begin with and it's dwindling."
The board heard a presentation from O'Mara Monday as it continues interviewing potential groups/firms to assist with the search process.
The board also will have a presentation from the Indiana School Boards Association, and Board President Amy Lore hopes to have presentations from two other private firms beside School Exec Connect that assist with national/regional searches.
The goal is to select one of the groups "as soon as possible," hopefully by the end of the month, Lore said. Searches typically take four to five months.
Last week, the board heard from Terry McDaniel of University Search Team, which provides free assistance (except for travel reimbursement) to school boards that are searching for a new superintendent.
The board has three options, Lore said. It can go with the University Search Team, which has no fee; ISBA, which has a moderate fee; or a national/regional search firm, which can be more expensive, she said.
She would like the board to hear from three of those national search firms to be able to compare costs.
School Exec Connect has a $21,500 consulting fee, while regular expenses would not exceed $7,500. Advertising would be separate, as would candidate background checks. "I know $21,500 is a lot of money ... but I will also say it's the most important decision a school board makes," O'Mara said.
Board member Jackie Lower said later that the district is "cost conscious" and needs to keep that in mind.
Lower was on the board during the search for former superintendent Rob Haworth. "This is the most important task we have in front of us right now ... It will be our No. 1 priority because it will be lasting, hopefully for many years."
Four of the board members are new, and two have served for the past two years.
During the meeting, board members commented on the anticipated shortage of superintendent candidates and potential impact, which means the board may want to extend its search beyond Indiana.
Vigo County's larger size could work in its favor, attracting superintendents from smaller districts.
Lore emphasized the importance of community input in the search process. "It's very important to us that we hear from the community," she said.
O'Mara said the firm uses focus groups, open forums and a survey.
After the presentation, board members commented on what they hope to see in a new superintendent.
Rick Burger said the new superintendent should be a community person, with proven leadership, a team builder and someone with vision.
Stacy Killion said she wants candidates to come with an understanding of what the district and community face, including facility issues and efforts to build back school/community relationships.
Lore, after the meeting, said she would like to see "someone with a lot of energy who wants to communicate freely and openly. Someone who loves this community" even if they are not from here.
"If you love this place and care about student outcomes, and you want to tell people what is going on and be open, you're going to be a really good candidate in my eyes," Lore said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.