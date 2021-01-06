The Vigo County School Corp. Wednesday was granted a special use to use two lots for off-site parking for staff at an elementary school.
The Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals approved the request for lots at 1900 S. 6th St. and 1901 S. Center St. to be used as staff parking. The lots are near Farrington Grove Elementary School.
The lots, owned by the school corporation, will be converted into 33 parking spaces including handicapped-accessible parking. One lot at 1900 S. 6th St. contains white rock parking. Both lots are to be hard-surfaced and both lots will need adequate storm water drainage as part of the approval, as well as visual screening along residential neighbors.
