VCSC fourth- and fifth-graders designing & making 'really cool things'

At Davis Park Elementary, fourth- and fifth-grade art students are using 3-D printers and computer aided design to create their own mini-figure toys.
Art teacher Shayla Fish received a grant from the Vigo County Education Foundation for the 3D printer.
Students design the projects using Tinkercad, and Fish uses the 3-D printer to bring the designs to life. The children then paint the figurines.
“This project is huge at the elementary level,” said Fish, who is in her second year at Davis Park. “It was a process, and the students did really well.”
Izabella Thompson, a fourth-grader, explained, “You can design whatever you want to and make really cool things.”
In a grant request, Fish wrote that the project “is really exciting to students because they are able to create a character they would want to see come to life.”
Students learn the mechanics of computer-aided design, how to add and remove pieces, how to resize, group and ungroup and export. They follow the same design process as a manufacturer, starting with a concept and then creating a prototype through Tinkercad.
Then they learn about the mechanics of a 3D printer and end up with the prototype they will paint.
“With the progression of technology in the art, design, and the engineering world, 3D printing will essentially become a commodity for many professions,” Fish wrote.
Students are so enthusiastic, they are going home and asking for 3D printers.
Students also are doing projects from home using their Chromebooks and then, at school, “They are asking me to print something they made, which is awesome,” Fish said.
On Tuesday morning, “A Pikachu is (now) printing that someone wanted,” she said.
Some students are making items for their families. One student, using Tinkercad, designed a heart and put her mom’s name in the heart. Fish then printed it.
Fourth-grader Daniel Smith said of the art project, “I thought it was fun and imaginative, the things you can create.”
Fish requested a $440 grant, but the education foundation ended up giving her $620 for a higher quality 3D printer, based on a recommendation from Doug Dillion, career-technology education curriculum coordinator.
“Ms. Fish is a talented, creative teacher, and her project is such an innovative way to engage her students. The Education Foundation is thrilled to be able to support such imaginative teachers and inspired projects,” said Jane Nichols, Vigo County Education Foundation executive director.
Fish also teaches at Sugar Grove Elementary, where she brought her personal 3D printers from home. The Sugar Grove PTO bought her fourth and fifth grade classes filament (used to make the toys) so they could also do a similar project.
