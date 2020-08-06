VCSC eyes options as COVID numbers rise

Vigo County’s escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases, which has included a few Vigo County School Corp. staff members, is prompting the district to consider whether changes might be needed in how it conducts school, slated to start Aug. 18.

“Certainly, we continue discussion on how the educational model might change to adapt to these new numbers,” said Bill Riley, director of communications.

That could include further reducing the number of students in buildings or going fully to remote learning, he said.

The district is closely watching COVID-19 numbers and “we are still working with our staff and our health department to determine what is best for our community.”

Currently, the plan calls for in-person school; a hybrid option using remote learning at the elementary and middle school grades; and a third option, the Vigo Virtual Success Academy, offered through a virtual provider [Edmentum].

Most students plan to attend in-person.

On Thursday, the district reported its second staff member testing positive for COVID in two days; it said a staff member at Terre Haute South Vigo High School had tested positive. The day before, it reported a staff member at Honey Creek Middle School had tested positive.

In both cases, staff members were on school grounds during their infectious period, and contact tracers have sought to identify and quarantine close contacts

Last month, a Terre Town elementary employee tested positive, as did a high school graduate participating in outdoor commencement July 18 at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

Earlier in July, the district confirmed a case of COVID-19 within the South Vigo football team.

In addition, COVID-19 cases have been surging in the community at large, reaching 588 total cases Thursday — an increase of 44 in one day. Vigo County’s seven day positivity rate was 12 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Health COVID dashboard.

In an interview, Riley said district and health officials continue to closely monitor numbers and evaluate plans for the new school year. “We anticipate our plans could change,” he said.

The district is “searching and searching for what is the right combination” to balance health and education, he said.

State leaders have said there is no single metric, no silver bullet and no perfect plan, he noted.

Last week, Vigo County’s seven-day positivity rate was in the 4% and 5% range. On Thursday, it was 12%.

The district is reporting positive cases within its schools, and officials do expect infected individuals will come in contact with schools, Riley said.

The test of the school re-entry plan is if the mitigation procedures work to prevent spread of the disease, and so far, it appears to be working, Riley said.

But the district also knows cases are rising in the community, and “those mitigation procedures will be tested,” he said.

