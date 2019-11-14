VCSC evacuates West Vigo Elementary

West Vigo Elementary School was evacuated Thursday afternoon after several students reported a cough and eye irritation.
The cause is still unknown, but Vigo County School Corp. spokesman Bill Riley said Vectren Energy, West Terre Haute Fire Department and schools' facilities staff are trying to identify the issue.
West Vigo Elementary students today are attending Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary.
"We have classroom space, but we will be utilizing the whole building," Riley said in an email. "It will be as normal of an academic day as possible."
Students who walk or are walked to school will go to West Vigo Elementary and be shuttled to Consolidated. They will be shuttled back to West Vigo after school.
Students typically dropped off in cars should be taken to and picked up at Consolidated.
Students taking the bus will be picked up and dropped off as normal, Riley said.
Riley said "more than a handful but fewer than 10," students reported an unusual cough and eye irritation to the school nurse at West Vigo on Thursday afternoon.
About 1:30 p.m., less than 15 minutes after realizing the students were afflicted with the same symptoms, Riley said the decision was made to evacuate the school.
"When you have more than a handful of students complaining about the same symptoms, we know we need to start thinking about student safety," Riley said. "After being made aware of the situation, I'd say no less than 15 minutes later we had students outside the building."
Car and bus riders were taken to Consolidated for the remainder of the day. Walkers stayed at West Vigo and either played on the playground or sat in an idle bus to stay warm, Riley said.
Sugar Creek Fire Department personnel were at both West Vigo and Consolidated to medically clear students.
