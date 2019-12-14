VCSC enrollment continues to drop

Vigo County School Corp. enrollment continues to decline, but the rate of decline is slowing, something district officials attribute in large part to the Vigo Virtual Success Academy.
The state recently released its annual transfer report, which district officials shared last week.
The information shows that despite declining population in Vigo County, Vigo Virtual Success Academy “has been vital to our ADM [enrollment] stabilization,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. “This program is keeping Vigo County students enrolled in school.”
The report indicates that while both the available student population and enrollment are declining, “We are slowing our transfer student rate [out of VCSC] through the Vigo Virtual Success Academy and alternative education options.”
The net loss of students in 2018-19 was 751 students, while this year, it is 608 students, which means 143 fewer students lost, said Tom Balitewicz, director of student services. Net loss is due to students attending other districts, virtual schools or non-public schools.
“We slowed down that loss by 143 students,” he said. “That is an excellent statistic and shows the hard work” of the district to retain students.
Also, there were 173 fewer virtual transfers out of district this fall compared to last spring numbers. In spring, the district had 370 students who had transferred to outside virtual schools; the Vigo Virtual Success Academy had not yet been created.
In fall 2019-20, after the VVSA had opened, the district had 197 students transfer to other virtual schools, which represents 173 fewer than in spring.
The district has made gains this past year and will work to continue those gains in the future, Balitewicz said.
Other data shows:
• The district had 15,115 students of legal settlement in Vigo County in 2018-19, while enrollment was 14,295 that year. Legal settlement means school-age children who could attend VCSC.
In 2019-20, the district had 14,792 students of legal settlement, and 14,086 had enrolled.
So while the number of students of legal settlement declined by 323 students — attributed to population decline — enrollment only dropped 209 students. The report states, “While the available number of students is declining in Vigo County, we’re minimizing losses.”
• Public school transfer numbers are higher this fall. In fall 2017-18, 229 VCSC students transferred to other districts; in fall 2018-19, 265 transferred to other public districts; and this fall, 338 transferred to other public districts.
The district is investigating why more students are choosing neighboring public school districts. This fall, 108 students went to Clay, up from 90 last fall; 85 to Southwest Parke, up from 84 last fall; 64 to Northeast Sullivan, up from 41; and 41 to South Vermillion, up from 30.
It could be due to a variety of reasons, Balitewicz said — proximity, perhaps someone lives closer to those districts — or maybe they have offerings Vigo doesn’t have.
“Maybe they are disaffected with the Vigo County School Corp. ... and they need something different,” Balitewicz said. “We’re working on this” and will attempt to learn more from students who withdraw about why they are leaving the district.
Officials hope re-introduction of an agriculture and FFA program will bring some of those students back, Riley said.
The district can’t solve the issue of a student living closer to an out-of-district school, but “we are doing some things to make us a more attractive option to all Vigo County students,” Riley said.
Balitewicz also included information about a demographic study done for Vigo County schools a few years ago.
It showed that in the 10 years between 2017-18 and 2027-28, enrollment is projected to drop from 14,473 to 13,563, or 910 students.
Elementary enrollment over that period was projected to drop from 6,942 to 6,341, or 601 students.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
