Some school districts in Indiana, citing safety reasons, have begun requiring a parent or adult to accompany kindergarten through 8th grade children when attending high school athletic events.
While the Vigo County School Corp. has a similar policy in place, it is not treating the policy as a mandate. The policy serves as guidance and is intended to encourage adults to accompany their children to events such as tonight’s North/South high school football game.
The district issued the following statement earlier this week:
“As we prepare for the annual North vs. South football game, the Vigo County School Corp. would like to remind families of policies created to keep students and spectators safe at VCSC events.
“Students and community members are welcome and encouraged to attend games, which helps build school spirit and support for student-athletes. In order to ensure that students attending as nonparticipants are properly safe-guarded, VCSC encourages all elementary and middle school students to be accompanied by an adult.”
According to Katie Shane, interim director of communications, “The VCSC encourages students and community members to attend games, but we remind everyone that while we’re not in a traditional classroom setting, we expect students to follow rules, just as they’re expected to do during the school day.”
VCSC policy 5855, “Student attendance at school events,” was adopted in August 2022 and provided by Neola.
Neola is an educational consulting firm that works with school districts in several states to create and update policies.
The district official policy reads as follows:
“The School Board encourages students to attend as many school events held after school as possible, without interfering with their school work and home activities. Enthusiastic spectators help to build school spirit and encourage those students who are participating in the event.
“However, in order to ensure that students attending as nonparticipants are properly safe-guarded, the board requires that all elementary and pre-high school students be accompanied by a parent or adult chaperone when they arrive at the event and throughout its duration. Any unaccompanied student will not be allowed to attend the event, and the board will not be responsible for students if they attend without an adult chaperone.
“The board will continue to provide adequate supervision for all students who are participants in corporation-sponsored events.”
Hamilton Southeastern Schools has implemented a policy that requires K-8 students to be accompanied by an adult when attending high school athletic events.
“This change in practice is due in part to an uptick in incidences involving unsupervised K-8 students,” according to information sent to Hamilton Southeastern parents.
