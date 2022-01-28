Between the bus driver shortage, the COVID pandemic and more recently, subzero wind chills causing two-hour delays, transporting children to and from Vigo County schools has been especially challenging this year.
Pick-up and drop-off delays have prompted complaints from some parents, including those who may need to get to work early in the day or those who worry about their children’s late arrival home at the end of the school day. Another concern involves children standing out in the cold in the morning waiting for a bus.
Kindergarten and first-grade students must have a parent or other responsible adult accompany them at a bus stop.
But the job gets done, through teamwork.
“This team has stepped up,” said Katelyn Moats Liebermann, the district’s interim director of communications. VCSC school bus drivers “are doing all they can each and every day to make sure students are transported to and from school.”
If a driver is out, other drivers who have routes in the same area are asked to help with the absent driver’s route. While an extra route is voluntary, “No one has said no, because they want to help out their colleague as well as ensure the students have transportation,” Liebermann said.
“We love the children”
Brooke White, who has been a school bus driver for about six years, drives Farrington Grove Elementary and Woodrow Wilson Middle School students.
“A lot of us don’t drive a school bus because we have to. We drive a school bus because we want to. That’s why I do it,” she said. “We have a lot of people who are retired and have chosen to drive a school bus. I think we all do it because we love the children.”
She cares about them, and their welfare when it’s bitter cold. White wants to make sure they get to school in time for their breakfast.
“I love my kids. I want the best for my kids. When I know they are going to be out in the cold, that hurts me, also,” she said. If a route is delayed, she worries, especially on really cold mornings.
“It’s stressful, because you know that child is out there, cold, and I care about that child.”
Bus drivers may be called upon to take another driver’s route with little notice, and drivers don’t have time to notify parents. New bus drivers may be unfamiliar with the route and miss somebody.
In early January, parents were notified that delays might be around 30 minutes.
“Be patient,” suggests driver Bill Pastorius, a 10-year veteran driver. “I’ve had some parents say, ‘I never know when you’re going to be here’.” He tells them, “Well, I don’t either.”
It’s been a hectic year for everyone, he says. Sometimes, with all the changes and adjustments, students may not be sure what bus to get on.
He drives Rio Grande Elementary students, with a route that covers northeast Vigo County.
For about six weeks, he’s also been running half of another driver’s route, and it has caused him to get to school late. Normally, he arrives around 7:55 a.m., but lately it’s been about 8:10 a.m.
He worked in manufacturing for many years before retiring at age 63.
Pastorius decided to become a bus driver because “I love the kids. ... I enjoy them and I can communicate with them.” He’s coached Little League and at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club.
He describes driving a bus as a “full-time, part-time job” with plenty of time off that enables him to visit family in Texas.
There has been some goods news in terms of pick-up and drop-off delays this week, Liebermann said.
“We are seeing a decrease in the impact of COVID now on the bus transportation department,” she said. “So with that, delays are minimal compared to what they’ve been.”
Drivers say families are showing more patience.
Tightening up the circle
Joe Hall taught school for 32 years before retiring about 10 years ago; he had been a science teacher at Otter Creek Middle School. He drove semis for awhile.
“I decided I missed the kids,” he said. “I heard they needed bus drivers, so I applied.”
A bus driver for three years, he drives students to and from Sugar Grove Elementary and Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
With the driver shortage and other factors, he, too, has stepped up to make sure bus routes are covered.
“It kind of shows how team-oriented our transportation department is,” he said. ‘When someone is out of the circle, you tighten the circle up. You communicate and you engage in order to accomplish your goal — which is to get kids to school.”
J.R. VanGilder is a bus driver for Riley Elementary and also shuttles students to Honey Creek Middle School and South Vigo High School. A driver for five years, he’s retired from the federal prison.
The bus driver shortage is the biggest challenge, VanGilder said, because he may be transporting students he’s not familiar with. And, at times, if he’s doing two routes, he may run 15, 20 or 30 minutes late. Parents worry about their younger children if there’s a long delay.
Another challenge relates to masking, especially on Mondays. Kids get used to not wearing masks all weekend, and on Mondays, he estimates about 1/3 of children aren’t wearing one.
“It’s hard for the little kids to understand they have to have the mask on,” he said. “They give us masks to give to the kids.”
But once he asks them to do so, “My kids have all been very compliant. Once you tell them to put them on, they know it’s part of the routine and they keep them on,” he said.
Being a school bus driver “works out perfect for me,” VanGilder said.
The bus driver shortage is a local, state and national problem, Liebermann said. “That’s nothing we’re going to solve today, tomorrow or next week,” she said.
In the meantime, committed drivers — and teamwork — are ensuring students get to school for in-person instruction each day.
“That’s what it has to be to make this work,” Liebermann said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
