Superintendent Rob Haworth announced that discussion of potential changes to the sex education curriculum will continue, with a series of work sessions starting next week.

"We will be establishing work session meetings" on June 29, July 6 and July 7, all in the evening, he said during the School Board meeting on Monday evening. Details are still being worked out, and further information will be released once those are finalized.

The topic drew considerable discussion at board meetings early this year, prior to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and the closing of school buildings.

Several community members are calling for a comprehensive sex education program and are critical of the currently used Creating Positive Relationships (CPR) program, which is abstinence-based. However, CPR also has many advocates.

Citizens wanting change are advocating for a sex education program that is evidence-based, medically accurate and inclusive of the LGBTQ community.

Personnel changes

In other matters, the School Board approved several personnel changes, including a new assistant principal for West Vigo Middle School and new interim principals for West Vigo Elementary and Deming Elementary.

• Angileah Bark, currently the West Vigo Elementary principal, will become West Vigo Middle School assistant principal, effective July 1; also on that date, West Vigo High School principal Ryan Easton will take on added responsibility as the West Vigo Middle School principal.

Julie Lautenschlager, currently the middle school principal, will become principal at Terre Town Elementary.

Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, previously stated the changes are "part of our strategic plan to reduce administrative positions. Putting Ryan Easton as principal of both the high school and the middle school, with two assistant principals under him, more closely mirrors the staffing levels and student count at North Vigo and South Vigo high schools.” Tim Vislosky is the West Vigo High School assistant principal.

In other personnel matters:

• Troy Fears, currently a teacher at McLean Education Center, will become the dean for all alternative programs at Booker T. Washington, effective Aug. 4.

• Christina Staggs, Dixie Bee Elementary assistant principal, will serve as West Vigo Elementary interim principal, effective for the 2020-21 school year only.

• Ashlee Tanoos, currently Lost Creek Elementary assistant principal, will serve as Deming Elementary interim principal, effective for the 2020-21 year only. She replaces Karen McDonald, who will be an elementary /middle school teacher for the VIgo Virtual Success Academy at Booker T. Washington. Vigo Virtual Success Academy will serve elementary, middle and high school students with the new school year.

Staggs and Tanoos are serving on an interim basis as the district develops an elementary consolidation plan, going from the current 18 to eventually 15 elementary schools.

"They are interim because we expect to have two fewer elementary schools in 2021-22 and do not know our administrator needs for that school year, re: retirements/resignations of other principals," Riley said in an email.

The district is in the process of forming an Elementary School Reorganization Committee, which will develop recommendations. The approximate 20-member committee will include representatives from seven schools that have near or less than 300 students: Davis Park; Deming; Fayette; Franklin; Meadows; Sugar Creek Consolidated; West Vigo Elementary.

Under school financial matters, Haworth said COVID-19 did not adversely impact the spring property tax installment, but there are still concerns about a potential impact in fall.

The installment came just a few days after the district awarded tax anticipation warrants; First Financial Bank had the best interest rate at 0.77%. Any draw on the warrant has to be repaid by Dec. 31, and the district has not yet made a draw.

"We're very grateful our taxpayers, even in the face of the COVID virus, paid their property taxes that directly fund our operations," Haworth said.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.