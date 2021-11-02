While the Vigo County School Corp. has put forward three options to address high school facility needs, the district has fielded some questions about options — for two high schools or four high schools — that were not chosen.
Superintendent Rob Haworth has addressed those questions at two virtual community meetings intended to gain community feedback on the three options that were chosen. One of those took place Thursday and was viewed by about 60 people, and another took place Tuesday and was viewed by about 30.
The district has narrowed eight possibilities to three — and all three would maintain North, South and West Vigo at their current campuses. Two of those options call for new construction/renovation and the third calls for new schools at each campus.
The district chose the three options based on feedback it received in meetings this past spring, Haworth said.
In addressing options not chosen, Haworth said a fourth high school, envisioned for the east side, would add to facility referendum amounts.
Also, comparing it to West Vigo High School, he estimated the increased operational costs of a fourth high school could be about $5 million to $6 million per year.
As far as a two high school option, "When you think about shrinking the footprint to two high schools, and if we assume those two high school would be where North and South are located, would there be operational savings?"
Haworth said said there would be.
But some of the estimated $5.6 million in operational savings [if West Vigo was closed] would need to be absorbed to provide more staff at those two high schools.
Haworth also described another potential cost of a two high school option "potentially not winning a referendum in which the entire community participates." Some families who want a smaller school experience might send students to other school districts, he said.
The superintendent also pointed to the potential "cost of a charter school coming into our district to replace" the closed high school, which would create competition for VCSC.
In community meetings conducted in spring, the public indicated it wanted three high schools. Further, the public indicated:
• It did not want a "Band-Aid" fix for major structural problems;
• It wants facilities that support trades, STEM and hands-on learning;
• It wants want flexible, collaborative learning spaces.
• It wants a limited tax impact.
Each of the three proposed options would require a referendum. In Indiana, the only way to complete a significant building project over $17 million dollars is to hold a community-wide referendum, meaning it would have to be approved by voters.
During the virtual meeting, the district posed four questions using Thought Exchange, a digital tool used to obtain community feedback.
One question asked, "Do you believe three high schools is the right path forward for our community?"
A few of the anonymous responses were as follows:
• "No, I think four would be better. Smaller schools would allow all local schools to be in the same conferences, which would make a better Wabash Valley experience."
• "Yes. Each of our high schools have a strong culture in our community. I believe splitting 3 into 2 or 3 into 4 will divide voters and cost the referendum."
• "Yes. Not in favor of less than three high schools. Cramming more kids in a building is not best for students."
• "Yes. I believe the community will only support what they already know. There are not many that want to think outside of the box. Three high schools have the best chance to pass the referendum, and I don't want to miss the opportunity to give our students these new facilities."
• No. We need two schools to save on operational costs especially as our population is shrinking."
On Monday, Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, did not yet want to comment on community feedback until more meetings take place.
"I'd like to collect more data to give us a fair analysis," he said. Ten meetings are planned this month — two virtual and the remainder in person.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
