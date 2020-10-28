VCSC discusses reviews of sex ed program

After about a year of school board and community discussion, the Vigo County School Corp. administration plans to make a recommendation related to the sex education curriculum and use of Creating Positive Relationships program.

Superintendent Rob Haworth doesn't have a timeline as to when he'll present that recommendation, but he anticipates presenting it at a school board work session before asking for school board action at a regular meeting; he'll first seek input from the school board's sex education committee.

The sex ed committee met Tuesday and went through two independent reviews of the CPR/sex ed curriculum, one generally favorable and the other — highly critical — recommending a "switch to an evidence-based curriculum" that has been reviewed for medical accuracy and other factors.

Both independent reviews were done by physicians who have a connection to IU Health, Haworth said. He declined to say who specifically conducted the review, as he told the reviewers that would remain confidential.

Review No. 2 said the CPR curriculum included "gross medical inaccuracies; omission of important medical information; non-standard, vague and confusing definitions of key terms; lack of a health framework; and lack of inclusivity."

In its recommendation, it stated, "Despite the appeal of a curriculum focused on healthy relationships, the sheer extent of medical inaccuracy raises significant concerns about these curricula."

The more general Review No. 1 cited some issues with CPR and other VCSC curriculum materials, but otherwise, "I think most of this material is evidence-based and medically accurate with the few exceptions" as noted, the reviewer wrote.

Review No. 1 did raise concerns about CPR being presented by community members, and the presenters on "these very sensitive and personal optics" should be "monitored closely by the trained educator to be sure factual, nonjudgmental health education is occurring."

Committee and school board members Joni Wise and Rosemarie Scott said they would like to see a sex education curriculum taught by VCSC teachers, with CPR no longer used.

"I think our students deserve medically accurate information," Wise said.

Scott wanted to know why an outside group came in to provide sex education. She also noted that some who oppose CPR do so because of the "shame" involved in the delivery of that program.

CPR is taught by representatives of the Crisis Pregnancy Center.

After the meeting, committee member and board member Hank Irwin said, "I would like a compromise that addresses the concerns raised by individuals of both sides of the discussion. Some parents want the conversation to happen at home. Others want more in depth discussion at school.

"My input was to consider a path where the parents/families/students choose which option fits their individual wants and offer two paths as well as an opt out for the families who do not want their students to participate in any sex education [we currently have this option] at school."

If CPR is going to be considered as one of those paths, Irwin said, "I believe they should have the opportunity to address the findings of Review No. 2 and revise/update where necessary. Above all, as with any subject, I do want accurate and factual information presented to students."

At one point during the meeting, Wise talked about some individuals providing false information about the intent and goals of board members who sought a review of CPR, a review she said was conducted in response to concerns raised by students, former students and parents.

This past year, Wise and Scott have received many emails or social media postings with "hate-filled, vile words" from those misrepresenting the committee's goals and purpose, Wise said.

The board did allow concerned members of the public to address the board with their concerns about CPR.

"And because we allowed them to, this is why for the last year we've received this hit job on us personally and professionally," Wise said.

The discussion has been going on for over a year, she said.

"I feel like all this ... it's not going to make a difference," Wise said. "We can punch it back and forth to reviewers and come in and just continue to split hairs, and who are we doing the injustice to? Our students."

After the meeting, Ruth Fairbanks, who has been outspoken about her concerns with CPR, said she felt the district's new director of civility and diversity should have been present at the meeting, Also, she said the curriculum must be inclusive and address the LGBTQ community.

