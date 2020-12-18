The Vigo County School Corporation's director of communications has received a more than $40,000 pay raise as part of a restructuring of his job duties, which now include retaining and increasing student enrollment, Superintendent Rob Haworth said Friday.
Bill Riley's pay will now be $127,000.
When Riley was hired in May 2019, he carried the title of director but received a manager's level salary. Now, with the added duties, he is being paid a full director's salary, which is in line with the new director of civility, diversity and international exchange as well as changes in the human resources director's post, Haworth said.
The School Board approved the job restructuring Monday as part of its personnel report, although the report did not include a specific salary. The item did state Riley's pay would go from "Step 3 of the administrative wage schedule" to "directors Step 3 of the administrative wage schedule."
The change was effective Tuesday.
Riley's additional responsibilities include recruitment, retention and enrollment management duties. Many students who live in Vigo County are enrolled in non-VCSC virtual schools, they home school or they attend other public school districts, hurting VCSC enrollment.
Riley will develop and carry out strategies to bring them back into, or enroll in, the Vigo County School Corp., Haworth said. Each student generates about $6,600 in state funding, so returning just six students back to the school district would cover the $40,000 pay increase.
There are 869 school-age students in Vigo County who don't attend VCSC schools. Of that, 363 attend public schools in other districts; 339 attend non-VCSC virtual schools; and 148 attend nonpublic schools. Nineteen are special education placements.
The district also has lost 604 students from the same time a year ago, much of it attributed to COVID. While some are attending virtual schools, others the district cannot locate "because they have not enrolled anywhere else," Haworth said.
A demographer told the School Board this week that of the COVID-related departures, about 20% of those students will not return.
The demographer also stated that if the district is going to find enrollment anywhere, "It will be in trying to retain and attract students so that those who live in Vigo County go to school in Vigo County," Haworth said.
Riley's many duties as director of communications in and of itself merits full director pay, Haworth said. But now, with added enrollment duties, "It would be a travesty not to make it a full director's position," he said.
Haworth praised the excellent work Riley has done as director of communications, whether through social media, the new website or communication during the pandemic. He believes that will carry over into Riley's new duties.
When asked if the board was fully aware of the $40,000 pay increase, Haworth said, "This board recently approved at the very same spot on the salary schedule for our new director of diversity and inclusion. It was the exact same amount. What probably takes them by surprise is where he [Riley] was to begin with."
Some of the board members probably did not know that Riley started at a manager's pay level.
Board president Hank Irwin said Riley "does a phenomenal job" and he believes Riley can make a positive impact on improving enrollment numbers, something that will be measurable.
"We believe it will be a positive difference for the corporation," Irwin said.
Irwin said he did not initially know the full amount of the pay increase, but the personnel report did indicate how the pay scale would change.
"It would be our [board members'] duty to look that up," he said.
Irwin said it was "a significant pay increase." But Riley, who has a director's title, was not on the director's pay scale previously, Irwin said.
Riley was hired as director of communication in May 2019 and began his duties around July 1 that year. His pay at that time was $84,036.
During community meetings that took place in fall 2018, “One thing brought up time after time was the need for someone to direct marketing and communication” for the district," Haworth said in May 2019. Staff also expressed a need to improve both external and internal communication.
Among Riley's duties was to develop a district marketing/communication plan, and to update the website and district's social media presence. The district also needed to be able to respond promptly to media inquiries, it was stated at the time.
Riley on Friday said, "I look forward to more responsibility, and I'm eager to build on what I've been able to contribute since joining the school corporation."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
