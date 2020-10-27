VCSC deploys school buses as WiFi hotspots

The Vigo County School Corp. is using a new tool to assist students who have limited or no internet access at home.
On Monday, the district deployed school buses equipped with Wi-Fi units to 19 locations throughout the county to assist high school students learning remotely as part of "remote learning Mondays."
"One thing we want to continue to do is spread these out across the county. We've got eight on the northside, seven on the southside and four on the west side," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. "We've really tried to target some rural areas where we know Wi-Fi access is a real problem."
Those locations included church parking lots, rural fire stations, parks, a little league and a former school site.
One of the 19 sites was the parking lot at New Life Church, 7849 Wabash Ave. Sites may be adjusted each Monday based on availability of personnel, Riley said. Typically, hours of availability will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays.
For now, "We will deploy them on Mondays, and we have this tool to use for remote learning if we need it," he said.
"This is a tool we didn't have last spring that we could have really used," Riley said. Students also can go to the public library or go to VCSC school buildings for Wi-Fi access. "But if we can dispatch these buses, that makes it easier for people to get there when there are more locations to choose from."
VCSC doesn't expect anyone to sit in a parking lot for several hours, but students could come in the morning, download assignments and then complete the assignments at home; they could return to the Wi-Fi sites to upload the completed homework.
The district chose locations with a parking lot, or in urban areas, sites where students could walk or even ride a bike.
While the 19 bus sites were aimed at high school students, any VCSC student with a Chromebook could use them, including those using the hybrid education model from home. Also, Meadows Elementary is on remote learning this week.
"This is for any student with a VCSC Chromebook," Riley said. "I think today allowed us to practice this and see how it's going and what the response is going to be." It's a tool that could be used in the event a school had to go to remote learning, or if there had to be district-wide remote learning.
At the high school level, remote learning Mondays will continue while Vigo County experiences a significant number of daily new COVID cases and will ensure contact tracing and quarantines resulting from weekend cases, according to the school district. This past Monday was the first.
The district wants more time on Mondays to be able to do contact tracing at the high school level, an effort to keep students and staff safe.
The Vigo County Education Foundation funded 15 of the Wi-Fi units, with the school district purchasing the remainder.
Eventually, 163 school buses will be equipped with the Wi-Fi units.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
