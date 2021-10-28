Student COVID cases and quarantines continue to decline in the Vigo County School Corp., according to the latest weekly dashboard.
Among students, 24 had COVID, down from 37 last week, while 145 were on quarantine, down from 187 last week. By contrast, the Oct. 6 COVID update showed 60 students with COVID and 224 on quarantine.
Also, the district’s Oct. 27 dashboard showed one COVID case among teaching staff, down from five last week, with five active quarantines, the same as last week.
As far as “other staff,” there were six positive cases, down from eight last week, with three quarantines, the same as last week.
Not all positive student or staff cases come into contact with schools during their person’s infectious period.
The dashboard also states that there are currently 24 COVID hospitalizations in Vigo County, down from 39 last week.
“We’re encouraged that community numbers are starting to go down, and we’re encouraged by a continued decline in student quarantine numbers,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. “We’re watching our community numbers closely with our COVID-19 Advisory Group and are hopeful that they will continue to decline over the next few weeks and months.”
While the county’s advisory level remains orange in the state’s color-coded map, its metric score for this week is 1.5, which is yellow.
“Hopefully we can see continued progress and move out of an orange advisory level next week as a county,” Riley said.
The Indiana Department of Health categorizes counties based on the 7-day positivity rate and weekly cases per 100,000 residents by color blue, yellow, orange, and red, with red being the highest risk.
A county must remain at a lower weekly two-metric score for two consecutive weeks to move down to a lower advisory level.
The Vigo County Health Department posted on its Facebook page that it had 206 COVID cases the week of Oct. 17-23, the lowest since the last week of July.
The week of Sept. 12-18, the health department reported around 640 cases.
