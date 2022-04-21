VCSC could end one referendum if May 3 measure passes

The Vigo County School Board on Monday will be asked to approve a resolution ending the operating referendum in 2024 if the facility referendum passes May 3.
That would reduce the estimated school property tax rate by 16.2 cents; instead of $1.41 per $100 assessed value with the facility referendum, the school tax rate would be $1.24 per $100 assessed value.
Currently, the school property tax rate is 98.8 cents per $100 of assessed value.
VCSC Superintendent Rob Haworth and Todd Samuelson of Baker Tilly will present information at Monday's meeting.
The district is able to end the operational referendum — approved by voters in the fall of 2019 — earlier than scheduled, in 2024, in part because of cost saving measures and it also can use federal ESSER funds to help fill the gap.
"The question I'm getting is why not end it (operating referendum) regardless," Haworth said Thursday. "If the facility referendum does not pass, the VCSC will need to use ESSER dollars to help patch the HVAC issues facing all three high schools. That action would not allow us to end the operational referendum early."
Baker Tilly will explain the impact of the board action on the referendum question.
A referendum on the May 3 Indiana primary election ballot lets Vigo County voters decide whether to fund a $261-million rebuilding and renovation of Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo high schools and West Vigo Middle School. The high schools date back to 1971 and 1961.
Currently, the question states that the average school property tax increase for residences would be 55.55%, and the average increase for businesses would be 50.64%.
According to Todd Samuelson, partner with Baker Tilly, the ballot question does not factor in the elimination of the operating referendum.
If the end of the operating referendum is reflected, the average school property tax increase for residents would be 34%, while for business properties, it would be 31%.
That is the increase for school property taxes. In looking at the impact on the total property tax bill, not just the school portion, the overall increase for residential properties (assuming certain deductions) would be 9.6% and for business properties, 8.8%.
The school rate is one component of a property owner's total property tax bill.
"In our opinion, the district has been transparent with these numbers," Samuelson said. The ballot question wording is required by law.
"Every taxpayer is unique in their circumstances,'' Samuelson said, and the tax calculator, located on the district website and the PAC's "Vote Yes" Facebook page, will give accurate information on tax impact, he said.
Haworth cautions that averages on the ballot question are still misleading because tax rates vary across the county's various taxing districts. "It is still not an accurate reflection for what it means to a homeowner."
Vigo County has 26 taxing districts, and the ballot question takes all 26 of those taxing districts and creates an average.
If the facility referendum passes, the district projects that for 52% of Vigo County homeowners, the increased tax impact is less than $7 per month. For another 38% of homeowners, that impact is less than $14 per month.
Vigo County assessor Kevin Gardner has made public information on median homes values and also use of the tax calculator on the VCSC and Vote Yes PAC websites.
He said the calculator "appears to be accurate ... but it is essential to put the correct assessment values into the correct positions" or boxes on the calculator.
For example, property taxes on pools, sheds, pole barns gazebos, some detached garages and commercial property are capped at 3% of gross assessed value; agricultural land is capped at 2% and dwellings at 1%.
The median home value for all of Vigo County is $97,500, and 50% of Vigo County property owners have a median home value of $66,880; 38% of Vigo County property owners have a median home value of $135,300.
Gardner said he submitted the information as a Tribune-Star letter to the editor and will put it on his Facebook sites. In addition, the letter will be on the Vigo County assessor's government page.
He is not endorsing the referendum or taking a position on it, nor is he trying to sway anyone's vote, he said.
"It is important to me that accurate information be shared so that Vigo County property owners can make an informed decision," he wrote.
He put together the information because he's received many inquiries about the tax calculator; he wants to point out it does work, but people need to understand that they must put the correct numbers in the correct box "or it won't give the correct estimated tax burden."
With the election less than two weeks away, Haworth pointed to the importance of addressing high school facilities.
"Our buildings are in critical need, but more importantly the teachers and students who use those buildings are in critical need," Haworth said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
