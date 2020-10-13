VCSC continues review of sex ed curriculum

A review for sex education curriculum continues in the Vigo County Schools as a school board committee will now read two independent assessments recently submitted as part of the review process.
Committee members Hank Irwin, Joni Wise and Rosemarie Scott met with Superintendent Rob Haworth and other administrators Tuesday as facilitator Jack Maynard was brought up to speed on efforts to address a segment of the school district's sex education program known as CPR, or Creating Positive Relationships.
CPR has come under criticism, with some detractors saying it is overly reliant on inclusive relationships and gender identity.
Three two-hour public work sessions were conducted during the summer to allow comment from those who support CPR and those critical of it.
Haworth said that in 20 years as an administrator he's never had as many communications with people – both for and against – as he has received on this topic.
CPR has been used for several years as a component of the health education curriculum. It is presented by non-school representatives in a manner similar to other groups who present education programs on issues such as drug use and smoking prevention.
The current sex education curriculum review is outside the normal process timeline, Haworth noted, so the committee is being thoughtful and deliberate in its consideration.
He presented multiple school policies including curriculum development and adoption, student involvement in decision making, and teaching about controversial issues. Some policies had been updated over time, while others had not been revised since being adopted in 1976.
Scott said she has heard from many people who want the school corporation to “get out of the Dark Ages” on the issue of sex education.
Scott also said some parents have been concerned because they have requested access to the textbooks used in the schools, but were told those were not available.
Haworth said copies of textbooks should be available at the schools so the public can review them.
Maynard wrapped up the 90-minute session by encouraging review of the outside reports, with another committee meeting in about two weeks.
The goal is for the committee to make a recommendation for the entire school board to consider on the curriculum adjustment.
