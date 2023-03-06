Consistent with demographic projections, Vigo County School Corp. enrollment continues to decline, and officials are considering options to keep more students who transfer out of district to stay within the district.
One of those options includes increasing the numbers of students that can attend the alternative school, said Tom Balitewicz, VCSC interim superintendent, who reported on enrollment and related issues during a board work session Monday.
"We want to serve every student that lives in our district," he said after the meeting. Also, state funding that supports the district's education fund is based on enrollment.
The education fund includes all regular and special education instructional expenses, including teacher salaries.
In 2017-18, fall enrollment was 14,470 students; in fall 2022-23, enrollment was 13,401. The declines are consistent with demographic projections from the McKibben study, which was updated in 2020.
The study has been "incredibly accurate," Balitewicz said.
It projects that enrollment will continue to decline through 2030-31, when it will flatten out at about 13,023. The decline will continue as the Vigo County population continues to contract.
The 2020 McKibben Study also projects the largest losses will be at the high school level.
Balitewicz also provided information from the annual state "transfer" report. For 2022-23, Vigo County had 14,250 school-age students with legal settlement here, and of those, enrollment was listed at 13,282.
It showed 118 incoming students, and 786 outgoing students, a net transfer out of 668. Also, 182 students attended nonpublic schools for a "net loss" of 850 students.
Balitewicz noted that 373 students who live in Vigo now attend public schools in Clay, Southwest Parke, Sullivan or South Vermillion.
That has grown from 213 in 2017-18. "That's a concern that we need to keep in front of us," Balitewicz said.
Board president Amy Lore asked if the district does exit interviews with these families to find out why they are leaving.
Balitewicz said state law requires exit interviews, but the district could do a survey to find out more specifically why families are leaving. "We need to do a better job with that," he said.
The 373 students attending other public school districts represents a loss of about $2.6 million in funding for VCSC, Balitewicz said.
He also pointed to the decline of 500 students from the September to the February enrollment counts this year.
"I don't want you to panic. That's not necessarily unusual to have this. A lot of students move around in this area and within our corporation and outside our corporation," he said.
About 220 transferred to districts out of county, including 55 through digital programs within Indiana (not Vigo). Another 70 chose to home school; 90 transferred out of state; 50 are unknown or no show; 15 students were expelled and 20 were in adult education.
The McKibben study indicates that by the next fall count, those numbers rebound. "I don't want to become too alarmed by this number because although it may be a little high, it's fairly typical for these things to happen," he said.
Balitewicz had four recommendations:
•Expand offering and number of seats in the alternative school.
Many who leave the district may be leaving because they want the alternative setting, Balitewicz said, "and we just don't have the seats available. This is one of our highest priorities right now ... is trying to find ways to increase the number of seats and offerings that we have at the alternative school, which includes the virtual school."
•Advertise the alternative school and ease the admission process. That may involve changing grading periods to allow greater flexibility, he said.
•Standardize data coding process for the high schools.
•Create a survey for students and families that withdraw out of Vigo County.
Balitewicz also suggests once a new superintendent is chosen, the McKibben demographic report be updated. Some schools have been closed/repurposed, he noted.
Lore pointed to some economic development changes in the community that could have an impact on demographics in the future.
