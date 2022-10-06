The Vigo County School Corp. cash balance has been improving the last two years, but officials say there’s still much more work to do before the operating referendum ends in 2027.
In 2016, the district cash balance was $34 million, and deficit spending reduced that number to $16.2 million at the end of 2019. Since then, the referendum, spending reductions, one-time savings (such as the sale of the administration building) and other measures have helped increase that cash balance to $18.3 million at the end of 2020 and $23.8 million at the end of last year.
Donna Wilson, VCSC chief financial officer, projects the cash balance will increase even more by the end of this year, although she did not want to provide a specific figure because many factors can affect that year-end number, including student enrollment and the year-end tax distribution.
The board and strategic plan goal call for sustaining a 10% cash balance, which currently is about $16 million. The cash balance is based on 10% of the education, operations and Rainy Day fund.
“It’s important we build a cash balance we can sustain,” Wilson said. “That’s where right-sizing and matching revenues and expenditures become a big issue for us.”
Vigo County voters approved an operating referendum in 2019 that generates about $7 million per year for eight years, giving the district time to reduce operating expenses and “right-size” to reflect declining enrollments. The referendum ends at the conclusion of 2027.
The district uses the referendum to help fund school protection officers, counselors, nurses, behavior interventionists, improved teacher pay and to subsidize transportation costs, the latter by about $1 million per year.
Expenditures covered by the referendum must be absorbed into current education/operating budgets once the referendum ends.
The district’s task is to ensure not only that revenues and expenditures are balanced, but also to maintain the 10% cash balance.
“It’s very important to maintain a cash balance,” Wilson said. “If there were to ever be an interruption to our revenue stream or any unexpected fluctuations in revenue or expenses, that cash balance would be there, if needed, to maintain the district’s operations without interruption.”
A single payroll for the district is between $4 million and $5 million, which includes benefits.
The cash balance was trending down rapidly before the referendum was approved, Wilson explained.
With the referendum, “We’ve increased the cash balance but we need to continue working toward a balanced budget — balancing revenues with expenditures. Without the referendum revenue, we would not be at that point yet, but we are working toward it to ensure that we can support all those items funded by the referendum when it ends at the end of 2027.”
The district also has been working to improve teacher salaries, with a beginning teacher now starting at $40,000; for the first time in years, teachers once again have a salary schedule. The state legislature did increase funding in the last session, with the understanding that teacher minimum pay would be increased.
What will happen in the next legislative session remains to be seen, Wilson said. “I think everyone is kind of anxious to see what this session of the General Assembly provides schools.”
Adding to the challenge is the district’s declining enrollment; state funding for the education fund is based on enrollment. Demographic projections indicate a continuing decline for several years.
“The balancing act for us is we’ve tried to rightsize the district and create a meaningful wage for first-year teachers, and we have to do so in the context of shrinking enrollment,” said VCSC superintendent Rob Haworth.
Inflation also is taking a toll.
For example, the referendum provides a $1 million subsidy to the transportation budget. Last year, fuel costs were $1 million. This year, as of Sept. 30, fuel costs were already $957,000, Wilson said.
Much of the district cash balance is set aside in the Rainy Day Fund, which has about $9.5 million. The 2023 budget includes a $5 million appropriation, to be used only if needed for facility issues — but the goal is to not spend it.
The district’s has implemented several cost-saving measures, including closure of three elementary schools and the McLean Alternative School.This past year, it offered a retirement incentive for teachers and administrators that will generate long-term savings.
It also achieved one-time savings from the $3 million sale of the administration building. In addition, pandemic-related closures also produced savings in several areas, Wilson said.
Much of the one-time federal COVID relief funding, as well as short term bond issues, are being used to make facility infrastructure improvements, which means long-term maintenance savings, Wilson said. COVID also has been used for learning loss programs.
Looking to the future, the district must focus on school finances after ESSER and the operating referendum. “Although much work has been done, there is still more to do,” Wilson said.
As the district plans for its long term fiscal health, “It’s a marathon and we’re in the first quarter of the marathon,” Haworth said. ESSER and the referendum “are going to end and we have to be ready for that.”
The district must continue to look at ways to achieve cost savings.
With a school board election pending, and four seats up for election, Haworth said that once new board members are elected, he will ask them to look at amending the strategic plan as the district continues to look at ways to right size and achieve cost savings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.