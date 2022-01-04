The latest COVID-19 surge is already having an impact on the Vigo County School Corp., with several bus driver absences Monday causing delays in student pickup and drop-off times.
“Our district is experiencing the state and nationwide shortage of bus drivers, due to the impact of COVID-19,” Katelynn Liebermann, interim district spokeswoman, stated earlier this week.
As school resumed from winter break, about 30 drivers were expected to be out on Monday, and families were told to expect pickup and drop-off delays of up to 30 minutes.
While she was not able to provide specific numbers of COVID cases, quarantines or those impacted in other ways, “COVID-19 is the collective catalyst for the impact of the number of individuals who are unable to drive bus routes [Monday],” Liebermann said.
Fewer drivers were out Tuesday. “We are still experiencing a bus driver shortage; however, we are able to manage it through the effort of all bus drivers working together to ensure all routes are covered,” she said.
Families were again told to expect possible delays.
Today, all Vigo County School Corp. bus routes will continue as planned, but pickup and drop off times may be delayed by about 15 minutes.
As of Tuesday, no other aspects of district operations had been significantly impacted by the pandemic, Liebermann said. “We continue to monitor the surge of COVID-19 cases within our community as well,” she said.
At this time, no school schedules have been altered, Liebermann said.
“If a need arises, our schools are prepared for eLearning. We also know as we enter the heart of winter, inclement weather may be forthcoming,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.