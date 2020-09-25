The Vigo County School Board will conduct a public hearing on its advertised $165.8 million 2021 budget when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the West Vigo Elementary conference center.
The budget, advertised high, is already lower than the 2020 approved budget, which is $166.4 million.
"We are trying to reduce our expenses," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, stated after the Sept. 14 board meeting. The district has been in the process of reducing expenses, necessary because of declining enrollment.
Last year, the proposed 2020 budget was advertised at $176.3 million.
The overall 2021 budget includes a $101.8 million education fund; $42.9 million operations fund; $8.9 million debt service fund; $3.5 million rainy day fund; and $8.5 million referendum fund.
The maximum to be raised from local property taxes is $48.7 million, but officials emphasize that levies and tax rates are traditionally advertised high to protect revenues and will be adjusted later by the state.
The district's current approved tax levy for 2020 is $38.4 million, and the current tax rate (including referendum) is 94 cents per $100 assessed value, and 78 cents per $100 assessed value without the referendum
Budget adoption is Oct. 19, but it then is forwarded to the Department of Local Government Finance for review, adjustments and final approval later this year.
The school district anticipates a steady tax rate and levy, officials stated.
The board also will act to accept a contribution from the Vigo County Education Foundation and Fleschner Family Foundation to support the district's Chromebook initiative. The contribution will be used to purchase 173 Chromebooks, which will be used by second-grade students in the highest-poverty schools.
Under personnel, the district is recommending the termination of school bus driver Lorri Ugo for "just cause." The personnel item, if approved, would be effective Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.