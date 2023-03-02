The Vigo County School Corp. bond steering committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday for presentations related to high school infrastructure improvements.
The meeting is in the Conference Center at VCSC administrative offices, 501 W. Olive St., West Terre Haute.
The bond steering committee is an advisory group that consists of three board members and other community members. On Feb. 28, the committee narrowed to three a list of firms it intends to interview related to high school HVAC and plumbing improvements.
A recommendation to award a consulting agreement is expected to go before the Vigo County School Board on March 20.
The firms chosen for interviews are Schmidt Associates, Ameresco and Perfection Group. Four other firms also responded to the request for proposals.
The interviews will be at 9:30 a.m. with Schmidt; 11 a.m. with Ameresco and 12:45 p.m. for Perfection Group. Afterward, the committee will discuss a final recommendation.
The firm hired would conduct a study and outline what needs to be done and how to approach the work. The study should take one to three months, said John Newport, VCSC chief operating officer for facilities.
The $23 million project under discussion involves $18 million in federal ESSER funding for heating/ventilation/air conditioning improvements and $5 million in general obligation bond funding for related plumbing/water line work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.