The Vigo County School Corp. bond steering committee, an advisory group, has narrowed to three a list of firms it intends to interview for a consulting agreement related to high school HVAC and plumbing improvements.
Those interviews will take place during a public meeting March 7, and a recommendation to award a consulting agreement is expected to go before the Vigo County School Board March 20.
The firms chosen for interviews are Schmidt Associates, Ameresco and Perfection Group. Four other firms also responded to the request for proposals.
The firm ultimately chosen will work with the district as it prepares to address infrastructure needs at the high schools.
The $23 million project under discussion involves $18 million in federal ESSER funding for heating/ventilation/air conditioning improvements and $5 million in general obligation bond funding for related plumbing/water line work.
The district requested, and received, seven requests for proposals related to this project and the bond steering committee met Tuesday to review and evaluate the proposals and develop a shortlist to interview.
The firm hired would conduct a study and outline what needs to be done and how to approach the work. The study should take one to three months, said John Newport, VCSC chief operating officer for facilities.
Schmidt’s proposal involves an architectural/engineering format, while the other two involve a guaranteed energy savings contract approach.
Those present during Tuesday’s bond steering committee meeting, including Newport, discussed the importance of public transparency in the process.
Newport noted that some of the equipment needed may take as much as a year to arrive due to continuing supply chain issues. For example, chillers may take 46 to 53 weeks from time of ordering to arrival.
The deadline for using federal ESSER funds is the end of 2024.
