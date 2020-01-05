The Vigo County School Board tonight will be asked to approve $5.5 million in spending cuts and revenue enhancements aimed at addressing the school district’s financial challenges and declining cash balance.
The only change in the three-phase plan, first introduced in October, is that the board would re-examine Phase 3 at a later time to see if those reductions are still needed or whether more substantial cuts might be needed, Superintendent Rob Haworth said Friday.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the administration building, 686 Wabash Ave. Prior to the regular meeting, it will conduct an organizational meeting in which it elects officers and approves a calendar of meetings for 2020.
That overall spending reduction plan calls for three fewer elementary schools, selling the downtown administration building, cutting pay for top central office administrators and a redesign of alternative education.
McLean Education Center would no longer offer alternative education under the proposal.
Also, for one year only in 2020, Haworth proposed a “pause” in the bus replacement timetable and foregoing $1.5 million in spending on new school buses.
While some of the cuts are already being implemented by administration, major changes require board approval.
The cuts are about $4 million and revenue enhancements about $1.5 million.
“There will probably be an asterisk by Phase 3,” Haworth said Friday. “In other words, there will be a time where we’re going to need to pause and say, alright, the spending cuts we have proposed in Phase 3, do we still need to make them or does something else need to occur that may be more significant in terms of cuts.”
Currently, Phase 3 calls for closure of a third elementary school. The district now has 18 elementary schools, which would be reduced to 16 in Phase 2 and 15 in Phase 3, under the original proposal.
Phase 3 is about two years away, Haworth said. “We want to make our decisions based on data we have at the time,” he said. On Monday, he is asking the board to approve the spending reduction plan “with the idea we’ll re-examine Phase 3 when it gets closer.”
Board approval of the spending reduction plan allows the administration to move forward and carry it out. “It will guide the leadership team. I appreciate the board taking their time and weighing these potential cuts. This isn’t everyday things that boards do,” Haworth said. “These are some pretty big items on their agenda.”
For example, Phase 1 calls for the restructuring of alternative education to take place for the 2020-21 school year, and McLean would no longer offer alternative education.
With board support of the spending reduction plan, “That will allow us to put more time and energy working with staff as to what alternative education looks like for us moving forward,” Haworth said. The district will form a transition committee.
Phase 1 also calls for the creation of an elementary school reduction task force, although changes would not be implemented until Phases 2 and potentially 3.
In addition, Phase 2 also calls for sale of the central administration building and relocating those offices to an existing VCSC building.
Key revenue enhancements would include expansion of the Vigo Virtual Success Academy to K-12, then beyond Vigo County; the district also hopes to start an International Exchange program in which enrolled students would pay tuition; the international exchange program is slated for Phase 2, or 2021-22. Other options could include rental of school facilities, or opening up vacated space to for-profit day care.
Board president Jackie Lower on Friday said she anticipates board approval of the spending reduction/revenue enhancement plan. Some of the cuts, such as elementary school closings, have no specific schools identified yet and “we still have to do a lot of investigating” before that takes place, she said.
She anticipates changes to alternative education will move forward. She has had many questions, and those questions have been answered, she said. “I’m going to be very watchful ... to make sure it is successful.”
Financial challenges prompted the Vigo County School Corp. last year to recommend a combination of spending cuts and an operating referendum. In June, Haworth announced the district was deficit spending; the cash balance had gone from $33.8 million in 2016 to a projected $13.5 million by the end of this year.
The reasons included enrollment loss, state funding not keeping up with inflation, declines in federal funding and staffing increases related to safety, health and wellness.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
