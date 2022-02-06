The Vigo County School Board will consider tentative agreements for several employee groups Monday.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. for a public work session/business meeting at the West Terre Haute conference Center, 501 W. Olive St.
The board will be asked to approve agreements with the following groups: the Vigo County Custodial and Maintenance Association; Vigo County Secretaries Association; managerial; food service; educational assistants; transportation; technical; administrative clerical; miscellaneous classified; school protection officers; health services; executive secretary; deputy superintendent; and administration.
Also, there will be a presentation on a new work-based learning program for 2022-23; Doug Dillion, career/technical education director, will make the presentation.
The next board business meeting is Feb. 28.
