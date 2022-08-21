VCSC board to look at safety, strategic plans Monday

On Monday, the Vigo County School board will hear a report on ALICE active shooter response training and receive a strategic plan/student services update.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the administration building conference center, 501 Olive St. in West Terre Haute.
The board will also be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding related to its college dual credit programs.
ALICE Training would be provided to teachers and staff, VCSC school safety officials have said. ALICE stands for Alert, Locate, Inform, Counter, Evacuate.
According to its website, ALICE Training "does not teach fighting skills ... ALICE Training teaches the skills need to “Counter” an attacker’s ability to shoot accurately. We teach the use of noise, movement, distance, and distractions to make shooting accurately very difficult."
The MOU for college dual credit programs is an update for existing programs but also includes new opportunities for VCSC students. The district has agreements with ISU, Ivy Tech, Vincennes University, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
