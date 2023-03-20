On April 3 and 4, the Vigo County School Board will interview in closed session six candidates who hope to become the next VCSC superintendent, according to board president Amy Lore.
She briefly addressed the search at the end of Monday's board meeting. Twelve candidates applied, and the board reviewed those applicants during an executive session prior to the regular meeting and created a short list.
Of that initial pool, "It was a nice spectrum of experience and quality," Lore said. "We went through every single one — pros and cons, likes and dislikes.'
Board members will conduct initial interviews with six candidates, she said after the meeting.
Second-round interviews with finalists are slated for the week of April 17, according to a timeline developed March 1.
Lore noted that an online survey for community feedback on the search resulted in more than 1,100 responses. Those responses will help guide interview questions and "how we are looking at these candidates," she said.
In other matters, the board approved an agreement with Schmidt Associates for a professional services study related to HVAC (heating/ventilation/air conditioning) and plumbing work at Terre Haute North, South and West Vigo highs schools and West Vigo Middle School.
The firm will be paid $50,000.
Once the study is completed and Schmidt makes its recommendations, equipment will be ordered this summer and work is expected to begin by winter, said John Newport, VCSC chief operating officer over facilities
According to Tom Balitewicz, interim superintendent, Schmidt "will do a very thorough review of the HVAC systems —North, South, West Vigo high and middle, and then they'll make recommendations to us on a plan to address the HVAC systems and plumbing in all four facilities."
A bid process will be used in hiring those who do the actual work on those systems, he said.
The $23 million project involves $18 million in federal ESSER funding for HVAC improvements and $5 million in general obligation bond funding for related plumbing/water line work.
ESSER money must be encumbered by September 2024 and spent by December 2024.
The district issued a request for proposals in late December; it received eight proposals from seven firms.
J. Lake architecture and design assisted from a technical perspective, and the process of selecting a firm has been overseen by the district's advisory bond steering committee.
At separate meetings, the bond committee narrowed to three the list of firms it intended to interview, and it ultimately recommended Schmidt, as did the VCSC administration.
"It was clear in all the responses that while $23 million is a substantial project to get started with our high schools, it will not be enough to complete all of our HVAC needs," Newport said.
In the near future, the district will also conduct a comprehensive high school facilities study to look at some of the bigger infrastructure needs within the current building footprint.
"We'll have a better of idea of what needs to be done in the schools and how much it will cost," Balitewicz said. The district has had facilities studies in the past but no costs associated with those, he said.
The district will also have to identify funding sources for other projects needed in the high schools.
But in the shorter term, the district will be able to start addressing those needs with the $23 million in ESSER and bond funding. "Hopefuly this will be the first of many projects to come," Balitewicz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.