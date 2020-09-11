The Vigo County School Corp. on Monday will seek board permission to advertise a $165.7 million 2021 budget.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the West Vigo Elementary Conference Center.
Donna Wilson, chief financial officer, will present information on the budget, which includes a $101.8 million education fund; $42.9 million operations fund; $8.9 million, debt service fund; $3.5 million rainy day fund; and $8.5 million referendum fund.
The maximum to be raised from local property taxes is $48.7 million, but officials emphasize that budgets and levies are traditionally advertised high and will be adjusted by the state later. The current district tax levy is $38.4 million (referendum levy is $6.9 million).
“It is our intent to keep the tax rate steady and achieve maximum revenue within that tax rate. To do so, we advertise a higher budget than we anticipate being approved by the Department of Local Government Finance,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
The education fund is state funded, while operations is funded through local property taxes; the operations fund includes what used to be capital projects, bus transportation and bus replacement funds.
A public hearing on the budget will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 28, with budget adoption set for Oct. 19.
In other matters:
• The board will consider a memorandum of understanding with the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, which in the future hopes to operate an after-school program in space at Meadows Elementary. THBGC is seeking a 21st Century grant for the program.
THBGC would pay the district for utilities used during its program, and it would also pay for custodial services.
• The district is asking permission to advertise for bids for musical instruments and equipment. The purchase of the equipment would be made through general obligation bond funds and education fund appropriations.
• The board also will consider a Red for Ed resolution, supporting teachers “as they call for statewide action to improve public education resources and teacher compensation through the #RedForEd movement.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
