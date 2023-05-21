The Vigo County School Board will conduct a public hearing on two proposed general obligation bond issues totaling $12.2 million Monday.
One bond issue for $6.1 million would be for high school infrastructure improvements.
It would be combined with $18 million in federal ESSER funds to complete HVAC and plumbing work at Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo high/middle school.
The district has been working with Schmidt Associates to develop a plan to address HVAC and plumbing issues at those schools.
ESSER dollars will be used for the HVAC, and general obligation bond dollars for related plumbing issues.
The second bond issue, also for $6.1 million, would go for district-wide maintenance projects including roofing, paving and HVAC as well as technology or equipment needs.
It is a continuation of the district’s general obligation bond program, which started in 2017. Bond proceeds are used to offset the impact of property tax caps; the losses are now more than $7 million annually.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the administration office conference center, 501 Olive St., West Terre Haute.
During the regular meeting after the public hearing, the board will consider the following new business:
• A realignment of staff involving Covered Bridge Special Education District and VCSC staff.
• VCSC calendar revisions.
• Latch key program proposals and a recommendation. Proposals are from the Terre Haute Children’s Museum; CASY; YMCA of the Wabash Valley; and a joint proposal from the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club/Camp Navigate.
