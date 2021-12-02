VCSC board to conduct 3-hour training Saturday

The Vigo County School Board will conduct a three-hour executive session Saturday morning to train with an outside consultant, according to a meeting notice.
The Indiana Open Door Law allows school boards to meet in closed session to train with an outside consultant “about the performance of the role of the members as public officials.”
The consultant is Michael Adamson, director of board services with the Indiana School Boards Association.
Jackie Lower, school board president, described the session as a retreat. Adamson will retire at the end of this month after many years of service and Lower asked Superintendent Rob Haworth to set up the session. “It was my idea to have it,” she said.
The session will focus on board responsibilities and good boardsmanship.
Lower said the session is not to discuss upcoming board matters that include narrowing three high school facility options down to one; an updated strategic plan; or the closing/repurposing of Meadows Elementary. “It’s not about upcoming events,” she said.
Since 2018, the seven-member Vigo County School Board has changed significantly, with six new members. Lower said she would like for the board to have the opportunity to have a retreat with Adamson before he retires. “I have a lot of respect for him,” she said.
“We had a retreat many years ago with him, but none of the other board members on the board currently have ever really sat and talked with him,” she said. “I think he’s great and I think they should not miss out on his words of wisdom.”
The closed session will be 9 a.m. to noon and there is no cost to the district for the service, Lower said.
Sue Loughlin
