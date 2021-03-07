The Vigo County School Board will conduct a public work session at 6 p.m. today in the West Vigo Elementary conference center.

Public work sessions give the board an opportunity to receive updates on corporation initiatives and discuss/debate those items in a public forum. No action will be taken and there is no public comment period.

Among the agenda items is a presentation on the STOPit app.

STOPit is an app that the school district is considering purchasing that will provide anonymous reporting, such as for mental health issues, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. For example, a high school student could download the app, and if they were aware of someone having mental health issues or considering suicide, “A student can report that to an administrator through the app and it’s anonymous.”

The district also is considering purchasing extra coverage that allows for 24/7 reporting. When school is not in session, that report goes to dispatch or a hotline and “somebody makes contact right away to intervene,” Riley said.

The idea behind it is it’s anonymous if a student doesn’t feel comfortable being seen walking into a dean’s or counselor’s office to talk about a friend having some problems. “It can be a way to help identify students who are having issues,” Riley said.

Other items on the agenda include a school consolidation update; human resources presentation; diversity, civility and international exchange program presentation; and a recommended calendar of events and meetings related to the construction/renovation of high schools.

Superintendent Rob Haworth is expected to announce a schedule of eight community meetings to take place in April related to high school facilities.

The board’s next business meeting is March 22.