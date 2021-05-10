VCSC board OKs staff retention stipends

The Vigo County School Board on Monday approved staff retention stipends for all district employee groups using federal stimulus money.
Employees groups will receive the same stipend amount they received in the fall. For teachers, that will mean $1,100.
Stipends for other employee groups will range from $200 for some part-time employees to $1,000. "It's been a very challenging and a very exhausting school year," said Rob Haworth, VCSC superintendent. "It's our opportunity, kind of a capstone to teacher appreciation week and staff appreciation week, to be able to say thank you."
He also said, "When you think about where this district has been and the effort it has taken for us to deliver online, remote learning, it's been different than for many other districts around us."
This time last year, the district did not have devices for students or a learning management system. "It was a huge undertaking," Haworth said.
The district has submitted all employee categories for ESSER II funds. The district has been allocated $13.5 million in ESSER II federal stimulus dollars, and the stipends amount to $2 million of that.
Administrators will receive $1,000, as will custodial/maintenance workers; managerial/technical employees; administrative clerical; school secretaries; behavior interventionists/nurses; social workers/daycare supervisor; and ROTC/outreach workers.
Bus drivers, as well as education assistants who work four to six hours per day, will receive $500; education assistants working less than four hours per day will receive $250; health assistants will receive $750; school protection officers who work eight hours per day will receive $400, while part-time SPO’s would receive $200.
In food service, cafeteria managers will receive $750; food service employees working four hours or more per day, $500; and food service employees less than four hours per day, $250.
One of the uses of the federal funds is to focus on retaining staff members.
This past year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, “has been more work for everybody to make sure we’re keeping everybody safe and educating students. We’re pleased to be able to do this with some of the federal money we’ve received,” Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, stated last month.
The board also approved a two-year agreement with the YMCA of the Wabash Valley to continue a before- and after-school latchkey program at elementary schools.
The YMCA partners with Chances and Services for Youth to operate some of the programs and it also will have a new partnership with Camp Navigate.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com
