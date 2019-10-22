The Vigo County School Board on Monday voted to move forward with a general obligation bond issue to be used for projects that include technology, paving, roofing and cooling/heating system maintenance.
After a public hearing, the board approved resolutions necessary to move forward.
“The general obligation bond process has become a viable option for us to complement our capital projects funding and fund some technology and building improvement that we otherwise would not be able to afford with the revenue stream the state affords us through property taxes,” said Bruce Perry, VCSC chief financial officer.
The 2019 bond issue would be for $5.17 million, with a repayment term of two years and one month; the estimated interest expense is $202,786
Because of debt that’s being retired, the new bond issue would not increase the debt service tax rate.
Among other things, proceeds would be used for technology improvements and to advance some 1:1 efforts. “We’re looking for more ways to get technology into the hands of students,” said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
That could include a 1:1 pilot program at Booker T. Washington, which also houses the separate Vigo Virtual Success Academy.
A 1:1 program provides students with electronic devices to access the Internet, digital course materials and digital textbooks.
The board also approved a 2020 budget of $162.6 million. That includes a $106 million education fund; $44.3 million operations fund; $10.7 million debt service fund; and $1.6 million rainy day fund.
As occurs every year, budgets were advertised high to protect levies and tax rates.
The goal is to maintain a flat tax rate as close to the current 75 cents per $100 assessed value as possible, Perry has said.
The budget now goes to the state Department of Local Government Finance for review, any necessary adjustments and final approval.
The education fund is state funded, while operations is funded through local property taxes; the operations fund includes what used to be capital projects, bus transportation and bus replacement funds.
The board also approved a 5.5 percent increase in health insurance premiums, effective Jan. 1. What employees will pay for 2020 is yet to be determined, with teacher contract talks still underway.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
