The Vigo County School Board on Monday approved a new staff/student relations policy that prohibits sexual relationships with students as well as "inappropriate boundary invasions" into a student's personal space and personal life.
The policy seeks to address "appropriate boundaries between corporation employees and its students."
Specifically, it states that sexual conduct with or sexual relationships with students by a corporation employee is prohibited.
"Any teacher, administrator, coach, school official or staff member who engages in sexual conduct with a student may be disciplined, up to and including termination."
That person's conduct may also constitute the crime of sexual battery, child molesting or sexual misconduct with a minor; any conduct that may constitute a crime will be reported to local law enforcement, the policy reads.
The policy outlines how the district will handle such cases.
Any employee accused of sexual conduct or a sexual relationship with a student may be placed on leave until school administrative proceedings are completed, the policy says.
"Proven sexual relationships with a student, regardless of the age of the student, will initiate the termination process for the employee," the policy states.
The policy also prohibits "inappropriate boundary invasions by a corporation employee into a student's personal space and personal life." It provides 16 specific examples.
After the meeting, Superintendent Rob Haworth explained, "That is a new policy ... suggested to us by Neola, and it really tries to identify what is the appropriate relationship between students and staff.
"Unfortunately, across the country, you can see some examples of when those relationships got too close or too complicated, so we believe as a school board we needed to make sure we have some policy in place."
It's not a reaction to anything currently happening within the district, he said. It was part of the fall Neola update list.
Neola is an educational consulting firm based in Ohio that works with school districts in several states to create and update school policies.
In identifying examples of inappropriate boundary invasions the new policy also "provides us with very good examples of when that behavior is no longer acceptable," Haworth said.
The policy prohibits "inappropriate boundary invasions by a corporation employee into a student's personal space and personal life."
Some examples of inappropriate boundary invasions include, but are not limited to: hugging, kissing or other physical conduct with a student at inappropriate grade levels; telling sexual jokes to students; engaging in talks containing sexual innuendo or banter with students; or initiating or extending contact with students beyond the school day for personal purposes.
During the meeting, Haworth stated that some revisions had been made to the list of "inappropriate boundary invasions," based on feedback from the Vigo County Teachers Association.
One of the provisions initially prohibited hugging, kissing or other physical contact with a student; that was amended to include "at inappropriate grade levels."
Children in early elementary grades often spontaneously hug adults, and the policy now takes that into consideration, Haworth said.
Hugging, those shows of affection, "are probably pretty grade-level specific of when you know those are okay and when those are not," he said. "We did listen to our teachers and try to do those things they suggested that would help them in the interpretation of those policies."
The policy states that disciplinary action, up to and including termination, may result from the violation of those boundary invasions.
Also included in the policy, if a district employee knows or suspects a child under age 18 is a victim of child abuse or neglect, it must be reported to the Department of Child Services immediately, according to state law.
The board also approved the second reading of other policies, including one titled public participation at board meetings. Those policies will receive third reading, and final approval, at a future meeting.
Other business
In other matters, the board heard a presentation from Robin Thoma of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College on a "para to educator" pathway program.
It's a proposed partnership between the district and SMWC to create a "grow your own program" so that current para-professionals or employees, such as VCSC educational assistants, can earn teacher licensure, Thoma said.
It would help the school district address the teacher shortage and provide an opportunity for those who might want to pursue additional education to become teachers.
The program could serve both those who have some college credit, as well as others who have a bachelor's degree, the latter through Transition to Teaching.
Haworth said after the meeting the district will do a call-out to gauge interest in the program, and if there is, the proposal will be brought back to the board next month.
If the district goes forward, the intent would be to use ESSER dollars to fund tuition and books for participants (who might also qualify for financial aid).
In return, those who pursue the program would be asked to teach for at least three years in VCSC after completing their program. Participants also would be expected to maintain a 3.0 GPA.
Also during the meeting, Connie Wrin presented the district with $6,000 as part of the Blues at the Crossroads Music is Key program. The funds are to be used for purchase of musical instruments benefiting kids at risk in the district, Wrin said.
