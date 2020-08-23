VCSC board meets Monday, bargaining on agenda

 The Vigo County School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the conference center at West Vigo Elementary.

As required by state law, a public hearing will be conducted related to collective bargaining; formal bargaining with teachers begins in September.

The law, passed in 2019, amended the collective bargaining process to require the following:

• The parties [school district and union] conduct a public hearing and take public testimony before starting private, formal negotiations.

 • The school employer [school board] conduct a public meeting at least 72 hours prior to its ratification meeting to discuss the terms of the tentative collective bargaining agreement.

The agenda meeting includes routine items, as well as a resolution in the event a COVID-19 shutdown becomes necessary and a CARES set aside grant to purchase Chromebooks.

 

